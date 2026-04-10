Manchester City learn appealing asking price for Bernardo Silva replacement: report

Bernardo Silva is set to leave Manchester City at the end of this season

Manchester City have landed on a potential Bernardo Silva replacement, who could arrive for a palatable price.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a key part of what is undoubtedly the most successful period in Manchester City’s history, joining from Monaco in 2017.

In that time, he’s collected six Premier League titles, five League Cups, two FA Cups and a Champions League.

Manchester City quoted £43.5m for Bernardo Silva replacement

Silva has been with City through their most successful years (Image credit: Getty Images)

That success, combined with the leadership qualities he brings, means he will be difficult to replace at the Etihad, with the 31-year-old expected to depart at the end of his contract this summer.

Assistant manager Pep Lijnders went as far to say “you never replace” a player like Silva, but luckily, City may have found a player who