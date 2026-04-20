Fernando Torres named as 'definite' future Liverpool manager, as Arne Slot sack talk ramps up
Could an ex Liverpool striker be in the frame to take the head coach role?
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Arne Slot’s future as Liverpool head coach remains a topic of discussion after a difficult 2025/26 season.
The Dutchman’s popularity was boosted by a dramatic Merseyside derby win on Sunday, but questions are still being asked with Liverpool fifth in the Premier League and out of every cup competition.
Plenty of names have been mentioned as Slot’s potential successor, with many fans calling for the return of Jurgen Klopp.