Best Jurgen Klopp quotes

By
published

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say during his nine seasons at Liverpool. Here, a look at his most memorable quotes...

Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of Liverpool&#039;s win over Sheffield United in April 2024.
Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of Liverpool's win over Sheffield United in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp was a much-loved figure among Liverpool fans during his nine years at Anfield.

The German arrived as manager in 2015 and changed the Reds' fortunes on the pitch, leading the Merseyside club to the top at home and in Europe.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is a European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.