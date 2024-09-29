Best Jurgen Klopp quotes

Jurgen Klopp celebrates at the end of Liverpool's win over Sheffield United in April 2024.

Jürgen Klopp was a much-loved figure among Liverpool fans during his nine years at Anfield.

The German arrived as manager in 2015 and changed the Reds' fortunes on the pitch, leading the Merseyside club to the top at home and in Europe.

Under Klopp, Liverpool won a first league title in 30 years and a sixth European Cup, along with two League Cups, an FA Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

The former Borussia Dortmund coach also had plenty to say during his time at Liverpool. Here, a look at some of his most memorable quotes...

32. "We created our own story"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates during the Premier League trophy presentation at Anfield in July 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years, Jürgen Klopp was a happy man. The Reds had done it their way. His way. And they were champions of England again.

"We created our own story and history and didn’t try to do what our wonderful dads and grandfathers did with this club," the German said in an interview with Liverpool's official site.

31. The 'erotic' translator

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp jokes during a press conference ahead of a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in November 2018, Jürgen Klopp made the press room laugh by commenting on the French translator's "erotic" voice.

"Very erotic voice, by the way, the translator," Klopp said after listening to the question translated from French to English. "Congratulations! Wow!... Again, please!"

30. On his first defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after defeat to Crystal Palace in November 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool reign started with draws against Tottenham, Southampton and Rubin Kazan, plus a win over the Russian side and another at Chelsea. But on November 8, 2015, the German suffered his first loss as Reds boss.

Liverpool were beaten 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace and it took time for Klopp to get over it. He said: "I would really like to change my personality, but I can't forget this f*cking loss against Crystal Palace."

29. "You don’t make world-class goals if you play sh*t!"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the sidelines during a 2-0 defeat for the Reds at Newcastle in December 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool lost 2-0 to Newcastle United in December 2015 and manager Jürgen Klopp was in a philosophical mood after Alberto Moreno saw an effort ruled out for offside at St. James' Park.

"We got our goal but because we weren't good enough today, the linesman thought: 'Well, you don't make world-class goals if you play this sh*t!'"

28. "The best band in the world"

Jurgen Klopp sings You'll Never Walk Alone after Liverpool's Carabao Cup win against Chelsea in February 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp may have spoken of his passion for "heavy metal football", but the former Liverpool boss once revealed he enjoys listening to the city's finest musical export.

After turning up for a press conference in a Beatles T-shirt, he said: "The best band in the world. My mother said it, my father said it: Number one - The Beatles."

27. Liverpool's pounding heart

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with players and fans after Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's 4-0 win over Barcelona to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit and advance to the Champions League final in 2019 was a special night for the Reds, made possible by a huge effort from the players and an electric atmosphere at Anfield.

"We know this club is the mix of atmosphere, emotion, desire and football quality," manager Jürgen Klopp said. "Cut off one and it doesn't work – we know that. I've said it before. If I have to describe this club then it's a big heart and tonight it was obviously like crazy, pounding like crazy. You could hear it and probably feel it all over the world."

26. On signing Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp during a Liverpool training session in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah signed for Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017 and the Egyptian forward went on to play a huge part in the Reds' success under Jürgen Klopp.

Klopp had wanted to sign Salah while he was at Borussia Dortmund and after bringing the Egyptian to Liverpool, he said: "We played against him when he was at Basel and we didn't know him. We played with Dortmund against him and it was 'What the f*ck?!'"

25. On Everton fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of a game against Everton at Goodison Park in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp was adored by fans on the red side of Liverpool, but has revealed he also enjoyed good interactions with those supporters of a blue persuasion.

Speaking about his experience of Everton fans in 2016, he said: "I've met some Evertonians in the street and they've been friendly. I've had taxi drivers who have been Everton fans. They've been really nice. At the beginning I thought 'Okay, maybe they're happy I'm here because they think that means Liverpool won't have any success for the next 20 years!'"

24. His shock announcement

Liverpool fans walk past a Jurgen Klopp mural following the German's shock announcement that he is leaving the Reds at the end of the 2023/24 season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp stunned Liverpool fans, as well as his own players and staff, in January 2024. "I will leave the club at the end of the season," he said in a video message. "I can understand that that's a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

"I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy... I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again. After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth."

23. "Adrián! Like Rocky!"

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is congratulated by his team-mates and manager Jurgen Klopp after his heroics in the UEFA Super Cup win against Chelsea in August 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adrián signed for Liverpool in August 2019 and the Spanish goalkeeper quickly made himself a hero by saving Tammy Abraham's penalty to give the Reds a 5-4 shootout win against Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

Asked about his goalkeeper by BT Sport after the game, Klopp said: "What a story." The German then shouted: "Adrian! Like Rocky. After he lost against Apollo Creed I think. Great. Wonderful story."

Jurgen Klopp applauds the Liverpool fans after a win over Middlesbrough in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp told the media in his first press conference as Liverpool manager that he was a normal guy. And the German clearly shared his adopted city's passion for football.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things,” he explained.

21. "You'll never find me drunk in a hedge"

Jurgen Klopp drinks beer on the pitch after Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title win in April 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It is tradition in Germany to celebrate titles on the football field by drinking beer and Jürgen Klopp clearly enjoyed himself on those nights during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

But in his first season at Liverpool, the German revealed he would not be getting carried away. "You'll never find me three days after a win, drunk in a hedge and still celebrating," he said.

20. "Doubters to believers"

Jurgen Klopp holds a Liverpool scarf at Anfield on his unveiling as Reds manager in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After taking over in October 2015, Jürgen Klopp was keen to extend his message not only to the Liverpool players, but also to the Reds fans.

During his first interview as manager, he said: "A message to those Liverpool supporters? We have to change from doubter to believer – now."

19. "A team full of Scousers"

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with Trent Alexander-Arnold after Liverpool's win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During his time at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp was always keen to give opportunities to young players and the German understood the importance of having a core of homegrown, local lads in the team.

"The dream is to have all boys but it will not happen now in the next five years, but maybe in 10 years it would be great if we could have a team full of Scousers, why not? he once said. "We try and we want to be the spot for everybody with a Scouse soul."

18. On Oxlade-Chamberlain's serious knee injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hugs Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after substituting the midfielder in a Premier League game against Bournemouth in December 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain suffered a serious knee injury against Roma in the Champions League semi-finals in 2018, manager Jürgen Klopp came out with a memorable line.

"I told him already we will wait for him like a good wife when her man is in prison," the German said.

17. On Liverpool's heart and soul

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives instructions to Philippe Coutinho in a match against Sevilla in September 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona in 2018, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp came up with one of his most memorable quotes.

"You cannot transfer the heart and soul of Liverpool Football Club," he said. "Although I am sure there are many clubs who would like to buy it."

16. On helping the fans believe again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shows his appreciation to the fans ahead of his last game at the club, at home to Wolves in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of his farewell in May 2024, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was presented with a special painting by Reds fan Abigail Rudkin.

Asked about that meeting, the German paid tribute to the club's supporters and their creative talents. Then, he said: "This is a very, very special club. I didn’t make them (the fans) believe, I reminded them that it helps when you believe."

15. "This is the best club in the world"

Jurgen Klopp smiles after his last game at Anfield as Liverpool manager in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The special connection between Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool was evident from the start and only grew in the German's nine seasons at Anfield.

Results obviously helped, but it was much more than that, with Klopp also in tune with the Reds' values and traditions off the pitch. "This is the best club in the world," he said. "Don't care what other people think."

14. "Just try. If not, fail in the most beautiful way"

Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final second leg against Barcelona in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool lost 3-0 to Barcelona at Camp Nou in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg in May 2019, but famously turned the tie around at Anfield. And ahead of the second leg, Jürgen Klopp came up with another memorable quote.

"That is the plan: just try," the German told the media. "If we can do it, wonderful. If not, then fail in the most beautiful way."

13. "Only silly idiots stay on the floor"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after defeat to Manchester City on penalties in the League Cup final in February 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp went on to achieve huge success at Liverpool, but the German had to wait some time for his first trophy, losing a couple of finals early on his reign at Anfield.

After defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup final on penalties in February 2016, he said: "You can fall down and then you must stand up. Only silly idiots stay on the floor. We will strike back, 100 percent." And they did.

12. "Basel a very decisive moment"

A frustrated Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool's defeat to Sevilla in the 2016 Europa League final in Basel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After League Cup final defeat for Liverpool in February 2016, there was more disappointment in May as the Reds lost the Europa League final to Sevilla in Basel.

But Jürgen Klopp said: "We will use this experience together. Then someday everybody will say Basel was a very decisive moment for the wonderful future of Liverpool FC."

11. On losing his glasses at Norwich

Jurgen Klopp holds his glasses as Liverpool players and staff celebrate Adam Lallana's winner in a 5-4 victory at Norwich in January 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Adam Lallana's late winner in an epic 5-4 victory at Norwich in the Premier League in January 2016, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp lost his glasses in the wild celebrations at Carrow Road.

Afterwards, he said: "Usually I have a second [pair] but until now I couldn't find it because it's really difficult to look for glasses without glasses!"

10. "Boom!"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a game against Manchester City in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-0 at Anfield in the Premier League in March 2016 and Jürgen Klopp was in a celebratory mood after the victory over Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Speaking after the match, the German said: "The best word I can say to describe this is: Boom!"

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates during a 4-3 win over former club Borussia Dortmund at Anfield in the Europa League in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp masterminded many special nights during his nine-year stay at Anfield and always seemed to know the importance of making memories for the fans.

After a 4-3 win over former club Borussia Dortmund at Anfield in the Europa League in April 2016, he said: "I know this is a place for big football moments, [but] we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

8. "Together we can achieve great things"

Jurgen Klopp holds a Liverpool shirt at Anfield on the day of his unveiling as manager in October 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp arrived at Liverpool in October 2015 and the German was quick to outline his ideas and vision for the Reds.

"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things," he said at his unveiling. "The team will go out and battle for you and look to represent you, the club and the city in how we approach our work: this is my commitment."

Liverpool fans with a banner featuring an image of manager Jurgen Klopp and the words "Heavy metal football" in a game against West Brom in October 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Jürgen Klopp joined Liverpool in October 2015, there was much talk of the German's love of what he called "heavy metal football" – an expression dating back to his time at Borussia Dortmund.

Speaking ahead of a Champions League group game against Arsenal in 2013, Klopp was asked about the difference between his style and that of Gunners boss Arsène Wenger and he said: "I think he likes having the ball, playing football, passes, it's like an orchestra. But it's a silent song, yeah? And I like heavy metal more. I always want it loud! I want to have this 'boom!'"

6. "Let's talk about six!"

Jurgen Klopp lifts the Champions League trophy alongside his players after Liverpool's win in the Champions League final win against Tottenham in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After leading Liverpool to a first Champions League crown since 2005 and a sixth European Cup in total, Jürgen Klopp was in fine form as he borrowed a tune from Salt 'N' Pepa in the celebrations.

"Let's talk about six, baby, let's talk about you and me, let's talk about all the good things and all the bad things there may be," he sang, before adding: "Where are the drinks?!"

5. On the Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp waves to fans during the bus parade after the Reds' Champions League final win over Tottenham in June 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A day after Liverpool's Champions League final win over Tottenham in June 2019, the Reds were met by many thousands of fans during a bus parade through the city.

Amid the celebrations, Jürgen Klopp said: "I cannot really describe it because I cried a little bit as well because it's so overwhelming what the people are doing. When you have a direct eye contact and you see how much it means to them, that's touching, to be honest. It's brilliant."

4. "These boys are mentality giants"

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with his Liverpool players after the Reds' incredible 4-0 win to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit in the Champions League semi-finals at Anfield in May 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp's tenure at Liverpool was packed with memorable moments and special nights, but one stands out above all – the Reds' epic comeback against Barcelona at Anfield to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit with a 4-0 win in the Champions League semi-finals in May 2019.

"I said to the boys, 'I think it's impossible but because it's you we have a chance.' And we believed in this chance. I don't know how the boys did it. These boys are f***ing mentality giants, it's unbelievable."

3. On European nights at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp celebrates a Liverpool goal against Roma at Anfield in the Champions League semi-finals in April 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp led Liverpool to three Champions League finals during his time as Reds manager and Anfield played a big part in the German's success in Europe.

After advancing to the 2018 final, Klopp said: "If you had Wikipedia or Google and put in 'European nights' the answer must be: Anfield."

2. "The Normal One"

Jurgen Klopp had plenty to say during his nine seasons at Liverpool. Here, a look at his most memorable quotes... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp was entertaining from the outset as Liverpool manager and made the media laugh in his very first press conference.

"Does anyone in this room think that I can do wonders?" he asked. "I'm a normal guy from the Black Forest. My mother is very proud. I am the Normal One, if you want this!"

1. "Liverpool? It's like when I met my wife"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jürgen Klopp's love affair with Liverpool lasted for nine years and will continue, despite his departure from the Anfield club in May 2024.

Reflecting in 2020 on joining the Reds, he said: "I heard from my agent that Liverpool is interested and I felt immediately, 'Oh God', it's like when I met my wife – I saw her and thought, 'OK, I marry her' and it was like that with the club. It felt right from the first moment."