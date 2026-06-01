Arne Slot's perception problem proved too much for Liverpool fans

At most clubs the manager isn’t the figurehead in the way in which they are at Anfield. Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Jurgen Klopp are a deity on Merseyside and around the world.

Rafa Benitez was similarly loved, so too Gerard Houllier. They were perceived, rightly, as being people who understood the football club, its history, its supporters, the city of Liverpool and its working-class roots.

Crucially, they immersed themselves in all aspects as Liverpool Football Club’s leader.

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'One of us'

Andy Robertson developed a rare connection with Liverpool fans that means he departs as a club legend (Image credit: Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s the same for players. Those who go all in and embrace everything about the club are often afforded more leeway when things get difficult, and also remembered fondly for who they were rather than just what they achieved.



Take Andy Robertson as a prime example. A player who was “one of us” on the pitch, as described by The Anfield Wrap and by Klopp himself in their documentary on the departing Scot.

The Perception Problem For Arne Slot

The majority of Liverpool fans hoped their final game of the 2025/26 season would be Slot's last as manager (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“They (the fans) don’t care that much about the result as long as you sweat and give your blood here, they’ll love you forever,” assessed Mo Salah, quite accurately, while standing next to Robertson after their final game for Liverpool. “This is my message to you guys (other players), it’s not about talent – it’s probably why [Robertson] is loved more than anyone maybe! – you just give it all and the fans love you for that.”

A manager, though, cannot run harder or deliver on the pitch in order to prove their effort. It has to be shown in other, more subtle and often hidden ways.

One of the problems for Arne Slot in his second season at Anfield was that he, and seemingly his coaching staff, failed to understand the role that perception plays with supporters at a club like Liverpool.

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When you’re winning, everything is good. But when you’re losing, and Liverpool lost 20 times in all competitions in Slot’s second season, everything is under the microscope. Explanations become excuses. Every detail is hyper-analysed and often misinterpreted.

One of the major talking points among Liverpool fans as the season continued to spiral was Slot’s decision to live close to Manchester airport, often being accused of taking days off for holidays in Ibiza and Dubai, returning for a pre-match press conference in mid-winter with a tan.

Arne Slot didn't hold pre-match press conferences for Carabao Cup ties (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other members of Slot’s staff also lived in Manchester City centre. As the second season struggle hit, accusations of disconnect snowballed among the fan base.

Now, the shadow of Klopp is one that Slot had to work with, but fans share stories of Klopp living alongside Liverpool supporters in nearby Formby, walking his dog and engaging in conversations, going to the local pub, playing lawn bowls, and his family all being part of the community.

It was similar with Benitez, whose family enjoyed life on the Wirral so much they still reside there now. Klopp and his staff embraced everything Liverpool, showing a true understanding of the club and its history. Supporters felt like they knew them.

Liverpool didn't hold pre-match press conferences for Carabao Cup ties under Slot, whereas under Klopp, his assistant, Pepijn Lijnders, took the opportunity to undertake media duties and get his message across to fans. You could file that under a missed opportunity for the likes of Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Slot lived in Cheshire’s so-called ‘golden triangle’ - where many Liverpool, Man City and Man United players reside. It became a talking point among fans. Does it really matter if the Liverpool manager lives on Merseyside? Probably not, but the optics aren’t great, especially when things start to go wrong. Advice to the next manager: live on Merseyside. As an aside, the club's sporting director should probably live on Merseyside, too.

In the final weeks of the season, Slot was pictured having dinner with his family, who hadn’t moved to England with him, in London on a day off. At a time when the Reds had exited both the Premier League and FA Cup in 4-0 defeats, and during a run at the end of the season that saw just three wins in 11 games, it wasn’t well received.

Likewise, his rather poorly judged photo with Wayne Lineker at O Beach in Ibiza - taken during the season but after the title was won - was now used to question Slot’s work ethic. “He never seemed to fully buy into the club,” one supporter told FourFourTwo.

Advice to the next manager: live on Merseyside. As an aside, the club's sporting director should probably live on Merseyside, too.

Those accusations from fans have been somewhat corroborated by reporting, via journalist David Lynch, that there were concerns from academy staff that Slot didn’t ‘pay attention’ to the academy, rarely, if ever, watching Under-21s or Under-18s games, and thus frustrating staff. This, it’s now reported, is one of the reasons Liverpool made the decision to sack the Dutchman after just two seasons, with a pathway needing to be provided for youngsters from the academy.

Teenage midfielder Trey Nyoni, who was handed his debut by Klopp aged 16 and was among the subs when Liverpool lifted the League Cup in Klopp&