Liverpool rejection in Xabi Alonso pursuit revealed as parties maintain 'close contact': report

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Liverpool are said to have maintained close contact with Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso ahead of a possible appointment this summer

Real Madrid&#039;s Spanish coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Stadium in Jeddah on January 11, 2026. Real Madrid appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as new coach on January 12, 2026 after coach Xabi Alonso has left the club by mutual consent, a day after the team lost the Spanish Super Cup final against rivals Barcelona, AFP reports. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)
Xabi Alonso (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool will make a decision on Arne Slot's future by the end of the 2025/26 season, after what has been a disappointing campaign for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds are far from guaranteed Champions League football next term, which would appear to be the bare minimum for Slot to keep his job, according to reports.

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Liverpool undeterred by two previous Xabi Alonso rejections

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 10: Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso holds a press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final to be played against Barcelona, on January 10, 2026. (Photo by Ismael Adnan Yaqoob/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid boss, shortly before his sacking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso represented the Anfield club between 2004 and 2009 before joining LaLiga giants Real, followed by a stint with Bayern Munich.

Shortly after retiring from the playing side in 2017, Alonso returned to his Basque Country homeland where he schooled Real Sociedad's 'B' side before eventually earning the top coaching job at Leverkusen. It was with the German club he won an unbeaten league-and-cup double in 2023/24.

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Now, after a short stint with Real Madrid, Alonso is considered one of the top coaches in world football and remains sought-after by Liverpool bosses, despite his recent sacking at Santiago Bernabeu.

BILD claim during recent conversations between Alonso and the Reds' hierarchy, the Spaniard has rejected the opportunity to take charge mid-season.