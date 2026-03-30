Liverpool rejection in Xabi Alonso pursuit revealed as parties maintain 'close contact': report

Liverpool will make a decision on Arne Slot's future by the end of the 2025/26 season, after what has been a disappointing campaign for the reigning Premier League champions.

The Reds are far from guaranteed Champions League football next term, which would appear to be the bare minimum for Slot to keep his job, according to reports.

As per BILD in Germany, former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is in the frame to replace Slot with the two parties having maintained 'close contact' since Liverpool's initial approach in 2024.

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Liverpool undeterred by two previous Xabi Alonso rejections

Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid boss, shortly before his sacking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alonso represented the Anfield club between 2004 and 2009 before joining LaLiga giants Real, followed by a stint with Bayern Munich.

Shortly after retiring from the playing side in 2017, Alonso returned to his Basque Country homeland where he schooled Real Sociedad's 'B' side before eventually earning the top coaching job at Leverkusen. It was with the German club he won an unbeaten league-and-cup double in 2023/24.

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Now, after a short stint with Real Madrid, Alonso is considered one of the top coaches in world football and remains sought-after by Liverpool bosses, despite his recent sacking at Santiago Bernabeu.

BILD claim during recent conversations between Alonso and the Reds' hierarchy, the Spaniard has rejected the opportunity to take charge mid-season.