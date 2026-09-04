Richarlison's future at Tottenham Hotspur is hanging in the balance, as the 29-year-old's transfer to Super Lig side Trabzonspor edges nearer.

The Brazilian previously rejected an Everton homecoming earlier this week, taking to social media to reveal that negotiations had broken down with the Toffees.

Now, Richarlison could join forces with Liverpool royalty in Mohamed Salah, as time ticks down on Super Lig deadline day.

Richarlison on verge of move to Trabzonspor, reveals Turkish transfer expert

The Brazilian reached a verbal agreement with Trabzonspor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Brazilian was recently axed from Spurs's 25-man squad list, with boss Roberto De Zerbi confirming Richarlison had "said too many times that he wants to leave."

Earlier this week, it was reported by Turkish transfer expert Yagiz Sabuncuoglu that Richarlison had verbally agreed to move to Trabzonspor, and the deal has since progressed further.

Richarlison recently rejected an Everton homecoming.

September 4 is the Super Lig's deadline day, with hours remaining for the Turkish top-flight side to secure the Brazilian's services.

Sabuncuoglu provided an update via X (formerly Twitter) yesterday evening that clarified how close Trabzonspor are to pulling off the move.

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"Trabzonspor will finalise the Richarlison transfer if they can send one foreign player from their squad before the transfer window closes," he wrote.

"Otherwise, the transfer will be cancelled," Sabuncuoglu concluded. The Super Lig's deadline day ends this evening at 11:59pm BST.

Trabzonspor recently signed another striker in their efforts to prevent Galatasaray from securing an unprecedented fifth-consecutive Turkish top-flight title.

It is unclear whether a fee has been agreed upon, but Richarlison is pushing for the move. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That player is Franculino Dju, who moved from Danish Superliga club Midtjylland in a deal worth almost £15 million.

Trabzonspor appear to quietly be assembling a solid attack, led by Liverpool legend Salah who has scored three-in-three for the club domestically this term.

According to ESPN Brazil, the Egyptian even called Richarlison to convince him to join the Turkish top-flight side.

In that report, it is stated that Spurs have rejected a €20 million offer for their Brazilian forward, meaning that it is possible a fee has not been agreed upon, as of yet.

Richarlison, who is currently training with Tottenham Hotspur's Under-21s side, is pushing hard for the move.

This transfer is by no means guaranteed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Athletic reported yesterday that Spurs had rejected a bid from Trabzonspor, claiming there was no guarantee that the Turkish club would try their luck again.

According to Sabuncuoglu, it appears that the deal has progressed since, as the hours tick down on Super Lig deadline day.