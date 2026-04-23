Is Giorgi Mamardashvili injured this weekend? Injury latest on Liverpool goalkeeper
The Liverpool goalkeeper went off on a stretcher after starting against Everton
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Giorgi Mamardashvili's injury is not as bad as first feared - but the goalkeeper is still set for a spell on the sidelines for Liverpool.
The goalkeeper provoked concern when he stayed down after receiving a hefty blow to the knee from Everton's Beto on the follow-through from scoring an equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.
Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1 in injury time thanks to Virgil van Dijk's late goal, but will have been somewhat concerned for Mamardashvili's welfare after he left the field on a stretcher.