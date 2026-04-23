Is Giorgi Mamardashvili injured this weekend? Injury latest on Liverpool goalkeeper

Giorgi Mamardashvili was treated at hospital after going off against Everton

Giorgi Mamardashvili's injury is not as bad as first feared - but the goalkeeper is still set for a spell on the sidelines for Liverpool.

The goalkeeper provoked concern when he stayed down after receiving a hefty blow to the knee from Everton's Beto on the follow-through from scoring an equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool went on to win the game 2-1 in injury time thanks to Virgil van Dijk's late goal, but will have been somewhat concerned for Mamardashvili's welfare after he left the field on a stretcher.

Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili set for treatment table after injury sustained against Everton