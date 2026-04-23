Is Giorgi Mamardashvili injured this weekend? Injury latest on Liverpool goalkeeper

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The Liverpool goalkeeper went off on a stretcher after starting against Everton

Giorgi Mamardashvili went off injured against Everton
Giorgi Mamardashvili was treated at hospital after going off against Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giorgi Mamardashvili's injury is not as bad as first feared - but the goalkeeper is still set for a spell on the sidelines for Liverpool.

The goalkeeper provoked concern when he stayed down after receiving a hefty blow to the knee from Everton's Beto on the follow-through from scoring an equaliser in the Merseyside derby on Sunday afternoon.

Liverpool's Giorgi Mamardashvili set for treatment table after injury sustained against Everton