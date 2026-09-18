Trent Alexander-Arnold's plea to England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed as ex-Liverpool man gets Three Lions nod

Trent Alexander-Arnold has played just 25 minutes of international football under Thomas Tuchel

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s commitment to the national team has been rewarded, with the Real Madrid man earning a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.

His inclusion marks a turning point for the 27-year-old, who was left out of the Three Lions' squad for the recent 2026 World Cup in North America.

While some players might have considered stepping away from international duty following such an omission, the ex-Liverpool star has remained resolute in his desire to represent his country again.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the England squad

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

His timely recall shines a new light on a public plea he made just weeks ago.

Speaking to the Mirror in August, as the dust settled on the summer's tournament, Alexander-Arnold made his position clear, that his international ambitions were far from over.

Trent Alexander-Arnold holds the Premier League trophy amid Liverpool's title celebrations at Anfield in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Until I retire, I'm still an England player, whether I'm selected or not," he declared. "I'm always available if and when the manager needs me. There's no bigger honour."

That dedication appears to have resonated with Tuchel as the England manager freshens up the squad for the Nations League campaign.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alexander-Arnold's passing range and versatility presents the German with a valuable asset. Whether deployed as an attacking full-back, wing-back in a back five, or in an inverted midfield role, his creative output is undeniable.

The upcoming Nations League matches will offer Alexander-Arnold the opportunity to cement his place in Tuchel’s long-term plans ahead of Euro 2028. Having been forced to watch the World Cup from afar this summer, his determination to prove his worth on the international scene should be greater than ever.

For England fans, his return injects additional creativity back into the setup. The likes of Cole Palmer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Scott, Jarrad Branthwaite and Rio Ngumoha have also been called up to Tuchel's group this time around.