Trent Alexander-Arnold's plea to England boss Thomas Tuchel revealed as ex-Liverpool man gets Three Lions nod
Trent Alexander-Arnold has been recalled to Thomas Tuchel's England squad for fixtures against Spain, Croatia and Czechia
Trent Alexander-Arnold’s commitment to the national team has been rewarded, with the Real Madrid man earning a recall to Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures.
His inclusion marks a turning point for the 27-year-old, who was left out of the Three Lions' squad for the recent 2026 World Cup in North America.
While some players might have considered stepping away from international duty following such an omission, the ex-Liverpool star has remained resolute in his desire to represent his country again.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the England squad
His timely recall shines a new light on a public plea he made just weeks ago.
Speaking to the Mirror in August, as the dust settled on the summer's tournament, Alexander-Arnold made his position clear, that his international ambitions were far from over.
"Until I retire, I'm still an England player, whether I'm selected or not," he declared. "I'm always available if and when the manager needs me. There's no bigger honour."
That dedication appears to have resonated with Tuchel as the England manager freshens up the squad for the Nations League campaign.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Alexander-Arnold's passing range and versatility presents the German with a valuable asset. Whether deployed as an attacking full-back, wing-back in a back five, or in an inverted midfield role, his creative output is undeniable.
The upcoming Nations League matches will offer Alexander-Arnold the opportunity to cement his place in Tuchel’s long-term plans ahead of Euro 2028. Having been forced to watch the World Cup from afar this summer, his determination to prove his worth on the international scene should be greater than ever.
For England fans, his return injects additional creativity back into the setup. The likes of Cole Palmer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Alex Scott, Jarrad Branthwaite and Rio Ngumoha have also been called up to Tuchel's group this time around.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.