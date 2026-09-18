'The Fairy' operating in the shadow of the all-conquering Granit Xhaka, who will go down as a modern-day Sunderland legend

Granit Xhaka has been at Sunderland for just over a year, but he has already forged a reputation as one of the club’s greatest-ever signings.

It is easy to understand why. Switzerland’s captain arrived on Wearside shortly after the Black Cats’ unlikely play-off triumph over Sheffield United, with the club heavily tipped to finish bottom of the Premier League.



Many wondered why the 16th-best player on the Ballon d’Or list would leave a club that won the German double a year earlier. Was the Stadium of Light his retirement home? Absolutely not.

If anyone can, Xhaka can

Granit Xhaka (Image credit: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

As leader of the Régis Le Bris machine, the 33-year-old has galvanised his teammates and transformed the club not only into a top-flight side but into a club supporters can be proud of again as they enjoy their first European campaign in over 50 years.

However, while Xhaka may draw regular plaudits from pundits and the general Premier League consumer, there is another man who has been integral to Sunderland’s rise, with the potential to outshine his captain and etch his name into the club’s history as a modern-day legend.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus (Image credit: PA)

When Sunderland were sniffing around the Championship promotion places in January 2025, the club’s owner and chairman, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, sensed an opportunity.

The Swiss-French businessman, who went on to orchestrate the signing of Xhaka among others, somehow managed to lure former French U21 international Enzo Le Fée from Serie A club AS Roma to come and play second-tier football in the North East of England.

Joining on an initial loan, it was evident within seconds of his first touch that Le Fée was a special talent, and with a permanent move hinging on promotion, the Wearside club would have to make it to the Premier League or lose their most talented footballer in years.

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“I was in Rome, I was a bit sad because I didn’t enjoy football,” the midfielder told Opta Analyst a month after completing his loan. “I wanted to find my confidence again, so that’s why I came here, because I knew [Le Bris] could bring me everything I need to perform on the pitch.”

Enzo Le Fee celebrates scoring Sunderland's first goal in Europe for 53 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, we all know what happened, and off the back of the Wembley party, the French wizard’s loan was turned permanent for £19.3 million, a club-record deal at the time. In truth, injury prevented the magician from showcasing all his talent in the Championship, but his joy and confidence were brewing.

The Premier League is a step up for any player and, surprisingly, Le Fée, he was exiled from Le Bris’ starting lineup for the opening encounter vs West Ham United. That was partly due to the newfound strength in Sunderland’s midfield, with Noah Sadiki flourishing in pre-season, while Le Fée had been adequate.

While everyone purred at Xhaka’s early influence, Le Fée worked tirelessly not only to reclaim his place in Le Bris’ side but also to cement his status as the club’s most creative outlet, playing on the wing when required, or in a more central role in front of his captain.

Key goals and assists against Brentford, Bournemouth and Liverpool highlighted the Frenchman’s importance to this team, but he knew he had to do much more to remain in the starting XI. By the end of the season, the attacking midfielder had completed more running and covered more distance than over 93 per cent of players in his position, according to FotMob .

Enzo Le Fee runs at AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such was the Frenchman’s influence that he played every minute in 22 of his final 23 Premier League appearances of the 25/26 campaign (his five-minute cameo in the Tyne-Wear derby a knock-on effect of injury). Five goals and six assists in his first top-flight season were by no means groundbreaking, but the Frenchman has gone about his business quietly in Xhaka’s shadow, producing moments of magic with the swing of a boot.

Of course, there is a reasonable argument that Xhaka will be remembered on Wearside longer than Le Fée, the events of the summer have slightly tarnished what was viewed as an untouchable reputation. There was a period when it seemed like Xhaka’s love affair with Wearside would end abruptly to link up with Xabi Alonso at Chelsea, and while there have been conflicting reports on what actually transpired, there must have been some desire on his part.

At 33, Xhaka has shown no signs of decline, but realistically, he has a few seasons left at the highest level, meaning he will likely leave a short but lasting impression on the Wearside faithful as a player. As for Le Fée, he is flourishing and entering his prime years at 26 and can continue as a Sunderland mainstay as long as he maintains his form under the man he calls a father figure.

With Sunderland now on a Europa League adventure that will include trips to Milan, Anderlecht and Lech Poznan, there is a seismic opportunity for this squad to make history, especially if the club go deep into the competition. The omens are good, as all of the last eight English clubs to qualify through their league placement have advanced past the group or league phase, with six reaching the quarter-finals and Aston Villa winning it last season.

If Sunderland are to pull off another upset, then Xhaka and Le Fée will be integral, particularly in the business end of the competition. Le Fée, which means 'the fairy ', might just be the man to write a new chapter in the Black Cats’ history books.