Is Tino Livramento injured this weekend? Injury latest on Newcastle United full-back

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The Newcastle and England defender was forced off during Newcastle's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth

Tino Livramento went off injured at the weekend
Tino Livramento had to be replaced against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

An injury to Tino Livramento could add to Eddie Howe's woes at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old full-back went off in the second half of Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

Tino Livramento faces fight to play for Newcastle again this season

Tino Livramento is being assessed

Tino Livramento went down in the second half against Bournemouth