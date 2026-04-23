Is Tino Livramento injured this weekend? Injury latest on Newcastle United full-back

Tino Livramento had to be replaced against Bournemouth

An injury to Tino Livramento could add to Eddie Howe's woes at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old full-back went off in the second half of Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.

That is just the latest in a string of injuries to Livramento this season following two spells out of the side in in the first half of the season with a knee injury and two-month stint on the sidelines after the turn of the new year.

Tino Livramento faces fight to play for Newcastle again this season