Is Tino Livramento injured this weekend? Injury latest on Newcastle United full-back
The Newcastle and England defender was forced off during Newcastle's Premier League defeat to Bournemouth
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An injury to Tino Livramento could add to Eddie Howe's woes at Newcastle United.
The 23-year-old full-back went off in the second half of Newcastle's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon.
That is just the latest in a string of injuries to Livramento this season following two spells out of the side in in the first half of the season with a knee injury and two-month stint on the sidelines after the turn of the new year.