Ivan Toney's EURO 2028 hopes in tatters after assault trial decision and judge apology

England striker Ivan Toney will miss the home-based European Championship in 2028 because his trial for assault will clash with the tournament.

Toney is set to face trial on a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm relating to an incident in London in December 2025. He is accused of punching and headbutting a man in a Soho nightclub.

The Al-Ahli star appeared in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday to plead not guilty. His trial date was set for June 12, 2028, nearly two years away and during the group stage of EURO 2028.

Ivan Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Toney, 30, has only played for England 10 times, but he was included in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in 2026. Thomas Tuchel, who revealed at the time of his squad announcement that Toney's inclusion was in part down to his abilities as a penalty specialist, is set to take charge for the European Championship too.

Question marks over Toney's ongoing international prospects while playing in the Saudi Pro League are now a non-issue. The former Brentford frontman will not be included in Tuchel's squad and could even find that Thursday's ruling has effectively ended his international career.

Judge Hehir apologised to Toney for the date, explaining that the court system is too busy for it to be any sooner. According to The Guardian, Toney was released on unconditional bail but instructed to remain in regular contact with his legal team over the next two years.

"When Toney appeared at Westminster magistrates court to enter his plea at the start of October, the court was told by the prosecutor, Tom Heslop, that Toney and [the alleged victim Saber] Da Silva exchanged words that resulted in them 'squaring up' to one another before Toney 'lunged forward and head-butted the complainant, followed by a few punches'," reports Sam Cunningham.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Da Silva injuries to his nose and fingers, it was alleged. After pleading not guilty, Toney requested that his trial be heard at a crown court.

"Judge Hehir told Toney that the law obliged him to give the footballer a formal warning, as with any defendant on bail awaiting trial, about the consequences of failing to attend court."

Toney left Brentford to join the Saudi Pro League in 2024, becoming one of the first and most high-profile players to make the move with potentially years of top-level football still ahead of them.

Ivan Toney (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 30-year-old has found goals easy to come by in Saudi Arabia, where he helped fire Al-Ahli to back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite honours in 2024/25 and 2025/26.

One-time Newcastle United striker Toney played the whole of both finals, notwithstanding a substitution in stoppage time in extra time against Machida Zelvia this year, both under new Magpies manager Matthias Jaissle.

He has not been selected by England since the World Cup.