Friday Football Quiz, episode 139: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's... The FourFourTwo Friday Football Quiz!

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 138

Friday again! Unbelievable stuff. Before getting your teeth into the weekend, have a bite of the latest Friday Football Quiz. Can you answer all of these questions and become a legend in your own lifetime?

It's dead simple. There are 20 questions in all and the Friday Football Quiz doesn't have a time limit. Off you go.

FourFourTwo has more football quizzes than you can shake a stick at and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Once you've nailed this week's Friday Football Quiz, tuck into these hand-picked football quizzes to usher in the weekend in style.

We've been building up a big bank of Premier League quizzes for you to enjoy, so let's get right to it. Our new Premier League Years Picture Quiz will test your memory of some of the most famous images of the last 35 years. If you can get all those, you might also remember some of the league's historic bad lads. But can you name every player ever to have been sent off three times in a single Premier League season?

Away from the Premier League, we can turn our attention and yours to football's foremost individual accolade. Harry Kane won it in 2026, but can you name all the other players who have collected the Ballon d'Or in a World Cup year?

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For European club football experts, we have the ultimate tests. First, can you name every team ever to have played in the Champions League since 1992-93 excluding play-offs and qualifiers? Next, can you name every team playing in the league phase of the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League this season?

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We've got plenty of crosswords too. The latest is FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 76, which has clues on journeymen, Wembley and absolute screamers. Subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club – our free membership hub where you can unlock secret hints for our hardest quizzes, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments section.