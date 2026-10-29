Arsenal report: Bournemouth decision reached on Eli Junior Kroupi transfer

Arsenal are targeting Eli Junior Kroupi to strengthen their attack, with Bournemouth having made a decision on the striker's future.

The Gunners sold three attacking players in the summer in the form of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, but only signed Christos Tzolis as a replacement.

Kroupi missed the start of the season with a foot injury – and with Arsenal lacking firepower up front, Bournemouth could well face interest in the January transfer window.

Bournemouth looking to block Eli Junior Kroupi to Arsenal

Mikel Arteta lacks a prolific forward (Image credit: Ben Stansall / AFP via Getty Images)

Kroupi scored 13 goals in 33 games in his first season in English football – the most a teenager has ever netted in a season in the Premier League – as the Cherries achieved a record position in the table of sixth.

The Frenchman's 13th goal even made him an Arsenal cult hero, as it came against Manchester City to secure a first title for the North Londoners in 22 years.

While Bournemouth have endured a tough start to the season, however, TEAMtalk sources are reporting that Bournemouth are adamant that they won't be selling Kroupi midseason.

Last season's push for Europe could have been derailed by the January sale of Antoine Semenyo to City, with the seasiders powerless to prevent the Ghanaian winger from leaving Dean Court for Eastlands, due to a release clause in his contract.

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The Guardian have reported that Kroupi has a release clause of £87 million in his contract – though the Premier League champions would likely look to negotiate that down, should they firm their interest.

Kai Havertz has led the line for Arsenal for much of the season with Viktor Gyokeres playing more of a backup role for manager Mikel Arteta – but with neither player particularly impressing in recent weeks, there have been calls from fans to strengthen in the winter market.

Tzolis's recent injury on international duty with Greece has complicated matters in the front three, as Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have both looked to step into that role – while Bukayo Saka has also picked up an injury lately.

Eli Junior Kroupi is a wanted man (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal could well use Kroupi from the left flank, should they make the move, though FourFourTwo understands that they face heavy competition from the likes of Manchester United for the 20-year-old's signature.

Kroupi is valued at £70 million by Transfermarkt. Arsenal travel to Liverpool this weekend as Premier League action continues.