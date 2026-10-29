Arsenal's bargain move for 'the next Rodri' could force out Martin Zubimendi: report

Arsenal are looking to a bargain move for a new midfielder – with could spell the end for Martin Zubimendi at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners beat a whole host of European giants to the signing of the Basque controller in midfield, who enjoyed a fantastic start to his first season in English football, before losing his place in the Arsenal midfield to Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Hale End graduate played in the run-in, as the Premier League title came back to North London for the first time in 22 years – and Zubimendi hasn't reassumed his place next to Declan Rice since.

Martin Zubimendi could be

Bruno Guimaraes has since signed for Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

The signing of Bruno Guimaraes has pushed Zubimendi down to fourth in the pecking order in the midfield, as the World Cup winner made his first start of the season in the engine room in a Fourth Round Carabao Cup defeat to Fleetwood Town midweek.

Zubimendi looked a frustrated figure in Munich last week, too – and even Mikel Merino started in the middle of the park against Everton at the weekend, with his compatriot limited to a late cameo in which his broke his nose.

Now, Sport Witness have relayed reports from ESPN Brasil that the Gunners are in for one of the “greatest talents and rising stars” of Brazilian football in midfield.

17-year-old Cruzeiro youngster Eduardo Pape has been compared to Rodri, with the South American outfit fishing for a record sale for the young midfielder – who could be groomed to replace Guimaraes for club and country.

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Intriguingly, Guimaraes' former club Newcastle United are also interested in the starlet, with Cruzeiro's director of youth development, Adilson Batista, telling UmDois Esportes about his assessment.

“He’s intelligent; he anticipates plays. He’s clear-headed and facilitates the entire build-up,” Batista explained.

“He reminds me of Rodri and Falcao, players who really know how to play. He’s been impressing me; I like him a lot. I see a very bright future for his career. He’s a simple, humble, hardworking, and responsible young man.”

Mikel Arteta could have a shake-up in midfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

With manager Mikel Arteta having recently extended his contract until 2029, the Gunners boss may well have an eye on the future as to how to rejuvenate his midfield.

A move for Pape, however, will have to wait until the star turns 18, either way.

Arsenal travel to Liverpool this weekend as Premier League action continues.