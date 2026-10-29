Everton informed of transfer criteria amid interest in Manchester United star Marcus Rashford: report

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is a target for Premier League rivals Everton ahead of the January transfer window, according to report.

Rashford has been in Man United limbo since the deterioration of his relationship with former head coach Ruben Amorim. The 28-year-old joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2025 after Amorim's public criticism of his work ethic, and was then loaned to Barcelona for the entirety of last season.

Amorim was sacked in January and replaced by Michael Carrick, offering some hope of a positive outcome for Rashford at United, but the forward's playing time has again become diminished in recent weeks.

Everton reportedly want Marcus Rashford on loan but a deal could be difficult

Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rashford has made just one extremely brief appearance in the Premier League since the extended international break, coming off the bench in the fifth minute of stoppage time against Tottenham Hotspur.

He was an unused substitute against Leeds United and was not included in the squad for last weekend's defeat to Bournemouth because of a poorly timed injury that's not expected to keep him out of contention for much longer.

The England international's situation will have interested clubs on alert, with Everton understood to be keen to take him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the second half of the Premier League season. United appear to be open to the idea.

"[Rashford] has struggled for form and minutes since returning from his successful loan at Barcelona, prompting the Old Trafford hierarchy to explore opportunities to potentially move him on again this winter and help him regain fitness after injury," reports TEAMtalk.

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"However, significant hurdles remain. His substantial wages – including a base salary of around £325,000 per week – would represent a major commitment for a club currently up for sale. Even if United were willing to cover a portion of his wages as part of a loan.

"Rashford’s own preference has long been to continue playing at one of Europe’s biggest sides rather than drop into a mid-table Premier League environment, so whether he’d be willing to join Everton is unclear."

The 28-year-old hasn't been able to recapture his best form but left Villa and Barcelona with positive reviews.

Marcus Rashford (Image credit: Alamy)

Villa stabilised in the Premier League after Emery turned to the loan market to sign Rashford and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Asensio. They reached the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League quarter-final, with Rashford instrumental in both.

He won La Liga with Barcelona to become a league champion for the first time in his career.

The Man United man made 32 appearances in Spain's top flight in 2025/26, scoring eight goals in the league and another five in the Champions League for Hansi Flick's team.