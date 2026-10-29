Manchester City star could make rare cross-city move with Manchester United in transfer 'discussions': report

Manchester City full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is heading for the Etihad Stadium exit door and could make the unlikeliest move of all in January, according to reports.

Man City are extremely well-stocked in all departments and are harbouring a number of players who are capable of improving other teams but are unlikely to ever establish themselves with the current Premier League leaders.

Manchester United won't be the destination for many of those players when their time at City comes to an end, but Ait-Nouri's future could take him to Old Trafford in a rare cross-city transfer.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is reportedly 'holding discussions' with Man United

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Algeria defender is a target for several clubs and TEAMtalk journalist Graeme Bailey has reported that Man United are among them. The Red Devils were interested at the end of the last transfer window and a January switch could be on the cards.

"Rayan Ait-Nouri is set to leave Manchester City in January, with intermediaries already holding discussions with a host of clubs, including Manchester United," reports Bailey.

"Ait-Nouri is yet to feature in the Premier League under Enzo Maresca, who has now delivered his verdict on the full-back to City sporting director Hugo Viana.

"We understand that Viana is working on an exit plan, with the club keen to resolve the defender’s future before the January transfer window opens."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

25-year-old Ait-Nouri joined Man City from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2025. He signed a five-year contract but has been unable to establish himself at his new club, playing in less than half of City's Premier League matches in 2025/26.

His appearances this season have been limited to the Carabao Cup and the league phase of the Champions League. The left-back played a handful of minutes in wins against Porto and AEK Athens but was an unused substitute when City lost to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Algerian international featured on Wednesday night, when Man City knocked Brighton & Hove Albion out of the Carabao Cup on penalties. He played the full 90 minutes against Norwich City in the previous round.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's the sum total of Ait-Nouri's involvement this season and it's obvious that a parting of ways is best for the player at this stage of what's still a promising career.

"Lines of communication between the clubs have reopened, with intermediaries working to establish whether a move can be agreed in the New Year," reports Bailey.

"We understand Ait-Nouri would be open to a switch across Manchester, which would make him the first player to move directly from City to United since Owen Hargreaves made the switch in 2011."