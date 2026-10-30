Quickfire Quiz 235: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Let's test your quizzing skills with the new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz. You have just 90 seconds to answer all 10 of our tricky football trivia questions.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, how about having a crack at our biggest ever quiz. It has a huge 30-minute time limit but that's nowhere near enough. Can you name every team ever to have competed in the Champions League?

This is another big boy, and its focus is on the individual achievements of players in England's top division. Can you name every player ever to have scored a hat-trick in the Premier League? There are more correct answers for this one than you might imagine.

Next, our Big Quiz of English Football Grounds will give you a chance to show off your knowledge of the great and not-so-great cathedrals of the beautiful game in the nation where it was first codified.

We also have a quiz that will take you as far away from that country as possible. The new Australian season is well underway. Can you name every team competing in the A-League Men in 2026-27?

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Last but not least, here's our Premier League Years Picture Quiz. Can you identify the seasons in which our selected iconic Premier League photographs were taken?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!