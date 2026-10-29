Surprise Manchester United return for Roy Keane was thwarted by Michael Carrick appointment

Former Manchester United captain was in line for a shock assignment at Old Trafford before Michael Carrick's second spell as interim head coach, which became permanent in May.

Man United finished third in the Premier League last season to secure a Champions League return thanks to Carrick's ability to harness the strengths of his squad after the sacking of former manager Ruben Amorim.

Carrick was appointed head coach at the end of the season but there were other candidates in the frame at the time of his installation as interim boss and Keane, so often an outspoken critic of the failings at his former club, was reportedly attached to one of the possibilities.

Roy Keane could have rejoined Man United on the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ticket

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Darren Fletcher took charge on a caretaker business after Amorim was dismissed, but it was beloved ex-United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was Carrick's competition when it came to interviewing for the interim job.

According to Charlie Wyett of The Sun, Solskjaer planned to bring 55-year-old Keane back to Man United with him if he'd been entrusted with the challenge of turning their fortunes around.

"It can now be revealed the Norwegian’s potential choice for his No2 was former United captain Keane," claims Wyett.

"We will never know what would have happened had Solskjaer and Keane been at the helm. But the prospect of the Irishman being back at the club would have been box office."

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Solskjaer knows well the road Carrick has followed. The former Molde and Cardiff City manager was handed the reins as caretaker boss at the end of 2018 after the exit of Jose Mourinho. Four months later, the Solskjaer signed a three-year contract.

The Norwegian remained at Old Trafford until November 2021, when his sacking launched Carrick's first temporary spell in charge. Solskjaer took Man United to the final of the Europa League but left after a run of one win in seven matches and with his team outside the European spots.

Solskjaer brought United stalwart Mike Phelan back to Old Trafford as his assistant manager soon after his appointment but it's understood that Keane would have been his right-hand man in 2026.

Roy Keane with fellow pundit Ian Wright (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keane has management experience at Sunderland and Ipswich Town, and has been a number two at Aston Villa, former club Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland national team.

The seven-time Premier League champion became one of the best midfield players in the world under the guidance of legendary United boss Alex Ferguson, but is now recognisable as a leading football pundit.

He is a notoriously keen analyst of the standards expected of Man United players but will not get his chance to have a direct input on setting them right.