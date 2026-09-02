Manchester United wonderkid agrees Old Trafford exit following transfer deadline: report

Manchester United are close to completing a deal with a club in the Netherlands that will see one of the Red Devils' most highly-rated youngsters spend the season out on loan.

Michael Carrick's higher-ups have negotiated some shrewd incoming business this summer, adding the likes of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to the squad.

However, the club have not been as adept at getting unwanted and unused players off the wage bill and out of the door, particularly in recent years.

Manchester United teenager to sign for Dutch club on loan

Manchester United teenager Chido Obi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dutch outlet Voetbal International are reporting that 18-year-old wonderkid Chido Obi is close to joining Willem II on loan for the 2026/27 season.

Last month, reports in the Netherlands claimed Feyenoord were taking a keen interest in the youngster's immediate future, but it now appears Obi will be playing his football in Tilburg this term.

Chido Obi of Manchester United (Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Obi came to attention in Arsenal's Hale End academy, making his under-21 debut at the age of just 15 and making international headlines when he netted 10 goals in 14-3 win against Liverpool, at under-16 level.

The Danish youth international made the move to Manchester United in 2024, along with Ayden Heaven, in search of more playing time.

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Obi was handed a Premier League debut by Ruben Amorim in February 2025, and against Brentford a few months later, became the youngest player to start a Premier League game for Man United at just 17 years, 156 days. On the whole, though, he has found a pathway into the first-team hard to come by and has made a meagre seven Premier League appearances to date.

Obi's task at Old Trafford is not an easy one by any means, having to try and oust the likes of £200m trio Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko.

FourFourTwo understands that the club still value Obi highly and prefer a loan move – though wouldn't be opposed to selling if an offer deemed acceptable came their way.

Chido Obi back in his Arsenal days (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the English transfer window closed at 11pm on Tuesday, September 1, Dutch clubs are still able to do business until 11pm BST on Wednesday, September 2.

Willem II were promoted from the Eerste Divisie last season and are currently winless in three Eredivisie matches in 2026/27.

Obi is worth €5m, according to Transfermarkt.