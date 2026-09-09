Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set to enjoy new battle - and not the one you’d expect
The two greatest players of their generation will enjoy a new rivalry…in LaLiga2
Lionel Messi is set to expand his football ownership portfolio, with the 39-year-old having agreed to buy Spanish second-division side Eldense.
The Argentine also acquired fifth-division club UE Cornella shortly before the 2026 World Cup. Now, Messi is set to purchase a 100% stake in Eldense - which will see him clash with Cristiano Ronaldo.
There is not expected to be a conflict of interest between both Messi's teams, with Eldense and LaLiga2 separated from Cornella by three divisions. However, Eldense will face off against a Ronaldo-owned club.
Messi and Ronaldo-owned clubs to battle in LaLiga2
Messi’s Portuguese rival recently acquired a 25% stake in fellow Spanish second-division side Almeria - a Saudi-owned club that Ronaldo was able to partially opt into.
In early August, the 41-year-old watched as Almeria beat his current team Al-Nassr 2-0 in a pre-season friendly. Soon, he’ll watch them take on Eldense.
With the announcement of Almeria’s new ownership, Ronaldo said: "It has been a long-held ambition of mine to contribute to football, beyond the pitch.
"UD Almeria is a Spanish club with strong foundations and clear potential for growth,” he concluded. His side are currently placed 12th in the LaLiga2 table.
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Eldense are in the drop zone, having taken just two points from their opening four matches. To begin the Spanish second-division season, Messi’s new club travelled to Almeria, and lost 3-0.
Should the Argentine successfully purchase Eldense, his side will face off against Ronaldo’s club in match-week 37 of the LaLiga2 season, on May 2, 2027.
That game will be played on Eldense’s turf, and could mark the first official face-off between Messi and Ronaldo-owned clubs.
The Argentine’s portfolio extends beyond Europe, having formed Deportivo LSM with former Barcelona and current Inter Milan team-mate Luis Suarez.
The club competes in Uruguay’s fourth-tier, and is currently third in the Serie B 2026 table, with 18 points from nine matches.
Should Ronaldo hang up his boots in 2027, his rivalry with Messi could still continue for many years.
Kedar Bayley is a trained journalist specialising in culture reporting. As a fan of Liverpool FC, he writes on the Reds often. Knowledgable about all things sports, cinema and television, you can find his words in Screen International, FourFourTwo, Manchester Evening News and more.
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