Manchester City star's talent is being 'wasted' by Enzo Maresca as dressing room unrest revealed
Enzo Maresca's first season as Manchester City boss isn't all going according to plan so far
Manchester City’s start to the 2026/27 season under Enzo Maresca has received a blow, with reports emerging that Rayan Ait-Nouri’s representatives are actively and publicly seeking a way out of the Etihad Stadium for their client.
The Algerian international, widely regarded as one of Europe’s more dynamic attacking full-backs, has found himself out of the side under the Italian. Frustration has seemingly now reached a point of no return.
According to L'Equipe, which was subsequently relayed by Get French Football News, Ait-Nouri’s camp has lost patience with Maresca’s handling of the 25-year-old.
Ait-Nouri: 'I want out of Man City'
The player's entourage delivered a blunt assessment of his current predicament, declaring: "He can’t remain in a situation where his talent is wasted."
That admission provides a window into the growing disconnect between Maresca and certain members his squad. Since taking the reins at the Etihad, the former Chelsea boss has adhered to a tactical style that has bypassed Ait-Nouri’s natural overlapping instincts.
Ait-Nouri’s sidelining could be framed as particularly confusing given Man City’s recent struggles to break down low-block defences - a scenario where the Algerian’s ball-carrying ability and final-third delivery usually prove effective.
Instead, he has been restricted to cameo appearances and domestic cup starts, a downgrade in status that has not gone unnoticed by those representing him.
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The January transfer window now looks a possible escape route for Ait-Nouri, following his camp's public agitating. With his entourage pushing for a resolution, there will no doubt be a host of Champions League contenders closely monitoring the situation, aware that a player of his calibre rarely becomes available mid-season.
For Maresca, the immediate challenge is finding a way to quell the mounting concerns within his ranks and restore order to the squad.
If players like Ait-Nouri feel their prime years are being squandered, and are emboldened enough to speak out about it, there is every chance more marginalised members of Maresca's squad will follow suit.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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