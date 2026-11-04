Manchester City star's talent is being 'wasted' by Enzo Maresca as dressing room unrest revealed

Manchester City’s start to the 2026/27 season under Enzo Maresca has received a blow, with reports emerging that Rayan Ait-Nouri’s representatives are actively and publicly seeking a way out of the Etihad Stadium for their client.

The Algerian international, widely regarded as one of Europe’s more dynamic attacking full-backs, has found himself out of the side under the Italian. Frustration has seemingly now reached a point of no return.

According to L'Equipe, which was subsequently relayed by Get French Football News, Ait-Nouri’s camp has lost patience with Maresca’s handling of the 25-year-old.

Ait-Nouri: 'I want out of Man City'

Rayan Ait-Nouri (Image credit: Getty Images)

The player's entourage delivered a blunt assessment of his current predicament, declaring: "He can’t remain in a situation where his talent is wasted."

That admission provides a window into the growing disconnect between Maresca and certain members his squad. Since taking the reins at the Etihad, the former Chelsea boss has adhered to a tactical style that has bypassed Ait-Nouri’s natural overlapping instincts.

Erling Haaland of Manchester City acknowledges the fans after defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion (Image credit: Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ait-Nouri’s sidelining could be framed as particularly confusing given Man City’s recent struggles to break down low-block defences - a scenario where the Algerian’s ball-carrying ability and final-third delivery usually prove effective.

Instead, he has been restricted to cameo appearances and domestic cup starts, a downgrade in status that has not gone unnoticed by those representing him.

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The January transfer window now looks a possible escape route for Ait-Nouri, following his camp's public agitating. With his entourage pushing for a resolution, there will no doubt be a host of Champions League contenders closely monitoring the situation, aware that a player of his calibre rarely becomes available mid-season.

For Maresca, the immediate challenge is finding a way to quell the mounting concerns within his ranks and restore order to the squad.

If players like Ait-Nouri feel their prime years are being squandered, and are emboldened enough to speak out about it, there is every chance more marginalised members of Maresca's squad will follow suit.