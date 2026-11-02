Liverpool's £300m investment is becoming a laughing stock in Anfield away dressing room

Liverpool certainly didn’t lack effort or endeavour in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Anfield, and were denied a clear penalty for Jurrien Timber’s shirt pull on Alexander Isak in the first half, but another home defeat underlines where Andoni Iraola’s side must improve.

For the Reds’ new Spanish boss, the 90 minutes against Mikel Arteta’s defensively-excellent side showed exactly where Liverpool are at in their development.

The headline stat of zero Opta-defined shots on target for the home side for the first time since records began in 2003 tells the story in more way than one.

Fortress Anfield is no more

Mikel Arteta (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool’s attack struggled against Arteta’s team that thrives defensively, especially when going a goal ahead early in the game.

It was that early part of the game that Iraola chose to focus on post-match, saying: “Overall, I think we have to blame especially the start of the game and until we conceded the goal. I think the start hasn't been at the level of the game.”

Arsenal fans celebrate an Anfield league win for the first time in 14 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool recovered well, but breaking down the champions who are more than happy to sit on a 1-0 lead and defend like a prime Tony Pulis or Sam Allardyce-drilled side is a thankless task.

It gets results, even more so when their tactic of delaying any momentum being built by the opposition is so easily bought by the referee.

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No wonder Virgil van Dijk admitted post-match that he shared Liverpool fans’ frustration at the fouls being awarded every time a Liverpool player went near a man in an Arsenal shirt.

“I got a card towards the end, so I probably shared it as well," the Dutchman said.

But for all the frustration at Arsenal’s antics and the referee’s inability to see through it, Liverpool’s front three of Isak, Cody Gakpo and Bradley Barcola simply have to offer more if they are to win games like these.

Alexander Isak is impeded by Jurrien Timber as he attempts a header towards goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcola doesn’t look adjusted to this level of fixture in the Premier League yet. The Frenchman certainly puts in the work off the ball and contests plenty of duels (losing 12 of the 18 he contested), but going forward more will be needed from the £123 million signing.

The reality is that this front three of Isak, Gakpo and Barcola - signed for a combined sum just shy of £300m - are currently a far-cry from the Firmino, Salah, Mane trio that combined physical presence with quality output. Opposition defences certainly don't fear this new-look attack the way they did previously.

Florian Wirtz, in the No. 10 role behind the front three, was a busy presence, frequently the available option to play out and find pockets of space, and never shying away from the difficult task of playing in that area of the pitch against this Arsenal side. Again, though, he was signed to be the player to unlock such defences.

Florian Wirtz (Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool did have 17 attempts on goal and 48 touches inside Arsenal’s box, but the final pass or finish wasn’t there.

And while Arsenal aren’t an easy team to open up, finding ways to do so is what’s required if you are to compete at the top and win the big games. Sunday afternoon marked Arsenal’s first win at Anfield in 14 years.

Iraola knows where his side must improve, having scored the fewest goals of the teams in the top seven of the table after nine games played, saying: “I think we've had a lot of situations inside the box – not even around the box, inside the box – that definitely we haven't finished properly.”

When Liverpool are next at Anfield it’s the visit of Manchester United after the international break, by which point the Reds will have won one home league game in almost seven months. Of course, that spans the end of Arne Slot’s tenure, the summer, and two international breaks, but one win from five home league matches for Iraola is far from ideal.

Much is made of ‘Fortress Anfield’ but for the past two seasons that has been far from the case. Last season, the Reds failed to win nine of their 19 home league games. Failing to win 47% of your home games isn’t going to get you anywhere near the title. This season, albeit five games in, it’s 20%. Teams no longer fear coming to Anfield.

Teams no longer fear visiting Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Man United registered their first win at Anfield since 2016. Forest, who recorded consecutive wins at Anfield for the first time since the 1960s, are now three unbeaten at Anfield. It’s a similar story for Manchester City, winning their last two visits after going 23 years without doing so, with fans in attendance.

It’s not just the big clubs who have come away from Anfield unscathed; Fulham, Sunderland, Leeds, Burnley and Brentford in the last year have all collected points.

And therein lies the issue, if Liverpool can’t find ways to break down teams that play defensively at Anfield, they will struggle to compete for the title. In their five home games this season they’ve scored just four goals - their lowest since 2012.

Iraola, of course, knows this, and he has also acknowledged the need to get the crowd onside and how important it is to start games well in order to do so.

It’s clear where Liverpool need to improve, so the Kop can chant ‘Attack, Attack, Attack’ again.