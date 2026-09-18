How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash

Watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool Women in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

With two wins from their opening two games, Manchester City are hoping to continue their winning form.

The champions host Liverpool at Joie Stadium, hoping to extend their lead at the top of the WSL table.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool for free

The Manchester City vs Liverpool match in the WSL will be available on YouTube.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Manchester City vs Liverpool.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the UK

As mentioned above, Manchester City vs Liverpool is live on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off at 7:00pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool via NordVPN.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the WSL. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in the US

US viewers can watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on Paramount+ Kick-off is at 2:00pm ET.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Manchester City vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on Stan Sport.

Watch Manchester City vs Liverpool on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Women's Super League preview

Champions Manchester City host Liverpool at the Joie Stadium on Friday night, with both sides unbeaten after the opening two games of the Women's Super League season.

City have made a perfect start to their title defence, beating newly promoted Birmingham City 3-1 before following that up with a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa. They are the only team to have won both of their opening matches and currently sit top of the WSL.

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw has already picked up where she left off last season, scoring three goals in her first two league appearances. The Jamaica international won the WSL Golden Boot and PFA Women's Player of the Year award last season, while she has also been named on the 2026 Ballon d'Or shortlist.

Shaw scored twice against Birmingham before finding the net again in the win over Villa, and unsurpisingly already leads this season's Golden Boot race.

Meanwhile, Liverpool opened their campaign with an emphatic 4-0 victory over newly-promoted Charlton Athletic before drawing 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur. Aurelie Csillag came off the bench to rescue a point against Spurs after Liverpool fell behind.

These results are already a marked improvement on last season's start. The Reds went without a win in their first 12 WSL matches in 2025-26, before improving during the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool boss Gareth Taylor spent almost five years in charge of Manchester City before his departure in March 2025 and will return to the Joie Stadium in the Reds' toughest test yet.

City will be looking to maintain their perfect start and continue their title defence in style, while Liverpool will be hoping to cause an upset

FourFourTwo's prediction

Manchester City 2-1 Liverpool

A tight game will see City just clinch it