Tottenham Hotspur receive new Premier League survival blow with fresh injury news

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Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League relegation rivals have been given a significant boost to their hopes of remaining a top flight club

Chris Wood celebrates after scoring for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League match against Brighton &amp; Hove Albion at the City Ground on 1 February, 2025
Chris Wood celebrates after scoring for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on 1 February, 2025 (Image credit: Alamy)

Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has confirmed veteran striker Chris Wood is set to make his long-awaited return to the squad this weekend.

It is a development that could have dire consequences for Tottenham Hotspur’s battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest receive injury boost

Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood celebrates scoring for Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Chris Wood will be involved for the first time since October," Pereira confirmed in his pre-match press conference. "He has started to train with the team. He is available for the game. We need to manage him a little bit physically, but he has travelled.