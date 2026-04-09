Tottenham Hotspur receive new Premier League survival blow with fresh injury news
Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League relegation rivals have been given a significant boost to their hopes of remaining a top flight club
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Nottingham Forest head coach Vitor Pereira has confirmed veteran striker Chris Wood is set to make his long-awaited return to the squad this weekend.
It is a development that could have dire consequences for Tottenham Hotspur’s battle against relegation from the Premier League.
The 34-year-old New Zealand international has been sidelined since October following knee surgery, but Pereira revealed on Wednesday that the forward is finally ready to feature.
Nottingham Forest receive injury boost
"Chris Wood will be involved for the first time since October," Pereira confirmed in his pre-match press conference. "He has started to train with the team. He is available for the game. We need to manage him a little bit physically, but he has travelled.