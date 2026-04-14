Tottenham report: Roberto De Zerbi may be prevented from signing former star by 'sporting malaise'

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Tottenham’s current predicament is making it difficult to line up signings, even with Roberto De Zerbi’s name behind them

Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi appears dejected during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light
Roberto De Zerbi may struggle in the transfer market this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham’s current predicament appears to be subduing the pull of playing for Roberto De Zerbi in the transfer market.

Spurs are in a perilous position, now firmly in the relegation zone after De Zerbi failed to bring about a new manager bounce, with his first game in charge a slender defeat against Sunderland.

The north London side have not been helped by the injuries they’ve had to deal with, and further bad luck on that front arrived this week, as it was reported that captain Cristian Romero is going to be out for the season.