Roberto De Zerbi pulls on Tottenham Hotspur emergency cord after nightmare start to tenure: report

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The new Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen to improve morale

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, applauds during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on April 12, 2026 in Sunderland, England.
Roberto De Zerbi has attempted to improve the mood in the Spurs dressing room (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

If Roberto De Zerbi had not already realised the magnitude of the task at hand, it certainly became clear after Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light.

The new Tottenham Hotspur head coach saw his side slump to a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland, leaving them two points adrift in the Premier League relegation zone.