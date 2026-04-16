Roberto De Zerbi pulls on Tottenham Hotspur emergency cord after nightmare start to tenure: report
The new Tottenham Hotspur boss is keen to improve morale
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If Roberto De Zerbi had not already realised the magnitude of the task at hand, it certainly became clear after Saturday’s trip to the Stadium of Light.
The new Tottenham Hotspur head coach saw his side slump to a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland, leaving them two points adrift in the Premier League relegation zone.
To make matters worse, captain and key player Cristian Romero was forced off with a season-ending injury.