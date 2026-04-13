Roberto De Zerbi braced for immediate Tottenham Hotspur blow as injury diagnosed: report

Roberto De Zerbi had a tough first game as Spurs boss

Tottenham Hotspur’s start to life under Roberto De Zerbi did not go to plan.

After West Ham’s win over Wolves saw Spurs drop into the Premier League’s bottom three, the pressure was on at the Stadium of Light.

But a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland meant Spurs remained 18th with just six games left to play.

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