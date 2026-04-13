Roberto De Zerbi braced for immediate Tottenham Hotspur blow as injury diagnosed: report

News
By published

One of Tottenham Hotspur's key players could be set for a long spell on the sidelines

Brighton&#039;s Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi reacts during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at the American Express Community Stadium
Roberto De Zerbi had a tough first game as Spurs boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s start to life under Roberto De Zerbi did not go to plan.

After West Ham’s win over Wolves saw Spurs drop into the Premier League’s bottom three, the pressure was on at the Stadium of Light.

Spurs sweat over Romero injury

Could Cristian Romero be on his way out of the club?