Roberto De Zerbi braced for immediate Tottenham Hotspur blow as injury diagnosed: report
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By Callum Rice-Coates published
One of Tottenham Hotspur's key players could be set for a long spell on the sidelines
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Tottenham Hotspur’s start to life under Roberto De Zerbi did not go to plan.
After West Ham’s win over Wolves saw Spurs drop into the Premier League’s bottom three, the pressure was on at the Stadium of Light.
But a 1-0 defeat to Sunderland meant Spurs remained 18th with just six games left to play.