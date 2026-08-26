Quiz! Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

Go on, have a free one to get you started

If goals are the currency of football then prepare to spend some knowledge on one of the biggest quizzes ever to appear on FourFourTwo. The Premier League is today's playground.

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The Premier League is now in its 35th season and there have been more than a few hat-tricks along the way. Scoring three (or more!) goals in a match is the ultimate mark of the marksman, and the list is ever growing.

We're giving you a whopping 30 minutes to name the player responsible for every one of the Premier League's 405 hat-tricks, but don't worry – there's a ton of overlap in the list. Actually, it's closer to 200 players. Still worth having a cup of tea handy, mind.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. If you're somehow still in the mood for another, how about naming the first goalscorer of every Premier League season or every team in the top two tiers of women's football in England?

Looking further afield, can you name the 50 most expensive players ever signed by Barcelona or Real Madrid and answer all these questions about the Premier League's one-season wonders?

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Next up, why not try naming every top-flight team in English men's football since 1945 and every club playing in the EFL Championship, League One and League Two right now?

FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 67 features clues on shirt sponsors, EFL counties, and relegations. Don't forget to subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of football trivia and analysis, and don't forget to join The Club: our free membership portal where you can secret hints and get on the leaderboard.