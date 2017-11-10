33 amazing unseen images behind the 1966 World Cup scenes

The morning after the night before, and while brother Jack finds his way back from Walthamstow (hampered by the Victoria Line not yet being built), Bobby Charlton checks the press. A thoughtful soul whose life had been profoundly affected by surviving the Munich disaster in which so many friends perished, Bobby was nevertheless coming to terms with the enormity of what had been achieved.

“As soon as the final whistle went,” Charlton later said, “I said to my brother: ‘You know, Jack, life for us will never be the same again.’ And I was right.” Not only had the brothers become champions of the world, they had also set a benchmark by which all other English football achievements would be judged for more than half a century – and who knows how much longer.