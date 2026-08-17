'I have my future all mapped out' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans

Critistiano Ronaldo has hinted that the upcoming 2026/27 season is likely to be his last year as a player.

The Portuguese forward has broken numerous records across his 24-year senior career since breaking through at Sporting in 2002.

The 41-year-old's honours list includes five Champions Leagues, nine league tiles across his spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr; and a Euros winners medal with Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo drops retirement hint

Cristiano Ronaldo was in action at this summer's World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

No player can go on forever, though, and Ronaldo now seems to be seriously thinking about calling it quits next summer.

It's definitely not because he knows his powers are waning, though; it's simply because there's so much else he wants to do in life.

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Al-Nassr to the Saudi title last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ronaldo told Vogue: "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.

"I have my future all mapped out.

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"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.

"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.

"Have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned - what we've earned - because after all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."

Cristiano Ronaldo's legacy is already assured after his exploits at Manchester United and Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saudi Pro League campaign is already under way, with Ronaldo sitting out Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on the opening day.

Ronaldo spent the summer at the World Cup with Portugal before getting married, and as a result has not had a full pre-season under his belt.

His manager Ange Postecoglou could now turn to Ronaldo to face Diriyah in the cup on Tuesday.