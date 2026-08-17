'I have my future all mapped out' Cristiano Ronaldo reveals retirement plans
Cristiano Ronaldo has suggested time may soon be up on his decorated career
Critistiano Ronaldo has hinted that the upcoming 2026/27 season is likely to be his last year as a player.
The Portuguese forward has broken numerous records across his 24-year senior career since breaking through at Sporting in 2002.
The 41-year-old's honours list includes five Champions Leagues, nine league tiles across his spells at Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr; and a Euros winners medal with Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo drops retirement hint
No player can go on forever, though, and Ronaldo now seems to be seriously thinking about calling it quits next summer.
It's definitely not because he knows his powers are waning, though; it's simply because there's so much else he wants to do in life.
Ronaldo told Vogue: "This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy.
"I have my future all mapped out.
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"I have so many things to keep me busy that to tell you just one thing is hard.
"Because football could leave a big hole, you have to fill your time in various ways, not just one.
"Have more fun, travel more, watch and play padel, which I really like, and continue to enjoy what I've earned - what we've earned - because after all, it's been 25 years with a lot of sacrifice."
The Saudi Pro League campaign is already under way, with Ronaldo sitting out Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Fateh on the opening day.
Ronaldo spent the summer at the World Cup with Portugal before getting married, and as a result has not had a full pre-season under his belt.
His manager Ange Postecoglou could now turn to Ronaldo to face Diriyah in the cup on Tuesday.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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