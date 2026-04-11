‘We were on a plane to LA and David Beckham was coincidentally there, so we got the trophy out and took some pictures with him!’ Leicester City legend on memorable celebrations following famous 2016 title win
Ten years on from Leicester City’s famous win, we suspect some of the players are still recovering from the celebrations
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Leicester City were given a much greater chance of being relegated than winning the league when the 2015/16 season started.
It was a reasonable position to take, given the Foxes had almost faced the drop the season prior, as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City battled at the top.
That fact made the Midlands outfit’s win in 2016 all the more special; a feat we’ll likely never see again.