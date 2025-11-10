Tottenham handed another cruel injury blow as Thomas Frank loses yet another first-team star
Spurs' injury list is ever-growing with yet another player set for a spell on the sidelines
Tottenham have been handed yet another cruel injury blow.
The Lilywhites already have one of the most heavily depleted squads in the Premier League this season, with Thomas Frank suffering without the likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.
Radu Dragusin is another name currently out of action, as well as striker Dominic Solanke and young gun Archie Gray.
Tottenham set to lose ANOTHER star as injury crisis deepens
It's an issue that appears to be deep-rooted at Spurs over the last few years, with former manager Ange Postecoglou also suffering the same problem during his final year in charge.
According to Premier Injuries, Tottenham have 12 players who are dealing with individual problems at present, with another name having now been added to that ever-growing list.
Striker Randal Kolo Muani is now dealing with an issue as we head into the international break, having been involved in a collision with Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.
Referee Sam Barrott opted not to take action, despite Kolo Muani wincing in pain on the floor, as Wilson Odobert was introduced to replace him at the break.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
"He [Kolo Muani] actually struggled a little bit, but nothing big," Frank told reporters after the entertaining 2-2 draw in Saturday's early kick-off in north London.
Journalist Fabrice Hawkins has now reported that the former PSG man could be set for a longer spell on the sidelines than was first anticipated.
"Randal Kolo Muani's injury is more serious than initially thought. This morning's tests revealed a fractured jaw. He will miss the French national team's training camp. Florian Thauvin will replace him."
With Solanke still recovering, the burden in attack has been left to Brazilian Richarlison, with the former Everton man contributing four goals and two assists after 11 games played.
Mathys Tel did come off the bench to score against the Red Devils last time out, but news of yet another setback will naturally frustrate Frank, as another busy period approaches over the festive period.
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.