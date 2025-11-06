What happened between Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton? A timeline of the Lionesses goalkeeping saga

Mary Earps autobiography 'All In' documents what led to her England retirement ahead of Euro 2025

Hannah Hampton’s summer heroics have seen her win the Golden Glove at Euro 2025, the inaugural Women’s Yashin Trophy at the Ballon d’Or awards, and earn a place in the FIFPRO Women’s World 11.

But just a few years ago, it was Mary Earps who stood between the posts as England’s No.1, guiding the Lionesses to Euro 2022 glory and a 2023 World Cup final.

Now, with the release of Earps’ autobiography ‘All In’ on Thursday November 6, controversy has erupted after excerpts published by The Guardian revealed her frustration over losing her place and her criticism of both Hampton and England manager Sarina Wiegman.

July 2022 (Euro 2022): ‘Bad behaviour’ at the Euros

England were victorious at Euro 2022 (Image credit: Unknown)

Both Mary Earps and Hannah Hampton were part of the England squad that summer, with Earps playing every game as the Lionesses lifted the European Championship trophy for the first time.

Earps believes Hampton exuded disruptive behaviour at the tournament, stating in November 2025: “Her behaviour behind the scenes at the Euros had frequently risked derailing training sessions and team resources.”

August 2022: Wiegman omits Hampton

Wiegman left Hampton out of squads following the Euros in 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the tournament, manager Sarina Wiegman did not select Hampton for the next England camp, explaining that the goalkeeper “has some personal issues she has to solve.”

In October, The Guardian reports that Hampton’s continued absence from Wiegman’s squad was linked to her behaviour and attitude during team camps.

April 2023: Hampton is recalled

Hannah Hampton joined Chelsea in 2023 (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

After several months out, Hampton was reintroduced to the England squad for the first time since Euro 2022, having been left out of four consecutive camps.

Earps later said she felt this decision went against her values, believing it rewarded “bad behaviour,” though Wiegman maintained that Hampton deserved a second chance.

With her contract at Aston Villa expiring, Emma Hayes would bring Hampton to Chelsea that July, offering the young goalkeeper a fresh start and an opportunity to develop under her guidance.

July-August 2023: Both keepers meet again at World Cup 2023

Mary Earps holds the Golden Glove Award for gest goalkeeper at the World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earps again started every match for England at the 2023 World Cup, serving as vice-captain and producing a memorable penalty save in the final. She was awarded the Golden Glove for best goalkeeper of the tournament, further solidifying her reputation as Wiegman’s No.1.

December 2023: Earps wins Sports Personality, while Hampton begins to develop at Chelsea

Mary Earps was BBC Sports Personality of the Year (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Emma: One Last Dance, the documentary following Hayes’ final season at Chelsea, viewers saw an exchange between manager and her player. Hayes encouraged Hampton, then 21, to show greater commitment during training, saying: “You should be down there and helping her [Zecira Musovic, the starting goalkeeper] tomorrow. That’s what good teammates do. You’ve got to work on this.”

Hampton broke into Chelsea’s starting lineup and held her place throughout Hayes’ final season with the Blues. Meanwhile, Earps capped off an outstanding year by being named BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

July 2024: Earps leaves Manchester United

Earps completed a transfer from Manchester United to Paris Saint-Germain, while Wiegman selected Hampton as England’s starting goalkeeper for a must-win Euro 2025 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland.

April 2025: Wiegman drops Earps… which leads to Earps retiring

Wiegman had a tough decision to make between two goalkeepers (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

In a key turning point, Wiegman informed Earps that she was no longer considered England’s first-choice goalkeeper.

Hampton enjoyed major domestic success with her club, helping Chelsea to a domestic treble and sharing the WSL Golden Glove award with Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

On May 27, just five weeks before Euro 2025, Earps announced her retirement from international football after 53 senior appearances across eight years. In her book, she recalls saying: “It doesn’t align with my morals and values to continue. I’d like to graciously step aside. I’d rather Khiara [Keating] get the experience. I’ve had my time in the sun.”

July 2025: England win Euro 2025

Hannah Hampton won the Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, presented by Mary Earps (Image credit: Kristy Sparow - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Hampton played all matches in Switzerland, helping England win the European Championship for a second time. She saved two penalties in the final to earn both the Player of the Match and Golden Glove awards.

At the Ballon d’Or ceremony in September, Hampton received the inaugural Women’s Yashin Trophy for best goalkeeper, with Earps presenting her the award on stage.

October 31, 2025: Excerpts are published from Earps' book

Earps was critical of Hampton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Excerpts from Earps’ forthcoming autobiography were published in The Guardian, just days before its release.

In the excerpts, she criticised both Wiegman and Hampton, expressing discomfort over Hampton’s reinstatement to the squad in 2023 and questioning the decision to start her in key matches, saying “it felt like bad behaviour was being rewarded."

November 1, 2025: Bompastor defends Hampton

Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor publicly defended both Hampton and Wiegman, critcising Earps' comments.

She said: "With what I read in terms of the comments coming from Mary Earps, it's not acceptable to not show respect to your team-mates or managers."

November 2, 2025: Earps reacts

Earps responded on Instagram, saying her remarks had been taken out of context.

She said: "Things have escalated really quickly today, women pitted against each other. It's gut-wrenching to be portrayed as someone you're not. I know that the negative is what gets clicks but it's sad that that's the only thing being discussed - I also said some really positive things and gave credit where it's due.”

November 3, 2025: Hampton is recognised in FIFPRO Women’s World 11

Hannah Hampton was recognised in FIFPRO Women’s World 11 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hampton was named in the FIFPRO Women’s World 11 in a player-only vote.

Speaking later on talkSPORT's The Women's Football Show, Earps said: “I'm not upset that people have opinions on the book, that's totally allowed. I think it's because I just feel like it's got really distorted. And because of the way things have been reported, it's made it sound like I've been coming for certain people.”

November 6, 2025: The book comes out

Official release date for Mary Earps’ autobiography 'All In', with further revelations expected about her career, personal struggles, and relationships within the England setup.