Why does 2026 Masters golfer Fifa Laopakdee have a football-themed name?

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Fifa Laopakdee is unlikely to have bumped into too many namesakes on his travels

Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand reacts to a putt on the second hole during the first round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.
Fifa Laopakdee will catch plenty of attention for his name alone (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters is underway at Augusta National this week, and there's a name there who may be familiar to football fans.

An ex-pro turned to golf, maybe? Gareth Bale upped his game since retirement?

Thai golfer at the 2026 Masters named after FIFA

Amateur Fifa Laopakdee of Thailand looks over a putt on the first hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia.

Fifa Laopakdee undoubtedly has the most unique first name at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, in actual fact, there's a golfer at this year's Masters named after football itself – or more accurately, the game's chief organisers.

Fifa Laopakdee, on first glance, may perhaps look like a traditional name from another culture, but the 21-year-old's nickname is based in football.

Laopakdee – whose real first name is Pongsapak, but he is competing as Fifa – explained that it comes from his dad's love for the game.

"My dad is a huge soccer fan, and he was choosing between Fifa from FIFA World Cup and Uefa from UEFA Champions League," the promising golfer revealed.

"So luckily it ends up with Fifa!"

His father, Peter, a golf teacher, said: "Fifa enjoyed a typical childhood. He played golf simply for fun and laughter.

"We never pressured him toward a specific sport. But with golf clubs around the house, he grew to learn about the equipment within his reach, leading Fifa to fall in love with the sport that was already a part of our daily lives."