How to watch Dear England — stream new drama charting Gareth Southgate's revival of the Three Lions
The former England manager's quest to end the years of hurt moves from the stage to the screen
Dear England follows Gareth Southgate's quest to end the Three Lions' years of hurt, as the hit play makes its screen debut.
- Release Date: Sunday, May 24
- TV and streaming: BBC One/BBC iPlayer (UK)
- Watch Anywhere: NordVPN (75% off right now)
When Southgate took over as caretaker manager in October 2016, the England team were at one of the lowest points in their history. A humiliating European Championship exit to Iceland was followed by manager Sam Allardyce stepping down in disgrace after just one game in charge, with no signs of the team ending the then-50 years of hurt any time soon.
While he ultimately didn't deliver a trophy, Southgate achieved so much during his eight years in charge. A World Cup semi-final in 2018 that saw the nation fall back in love with England, back-to-back European Championship finals, and various off-pitch successes, including repairing the team's relationship with the media and making a stand on issues that went far beyond football.
That final point helped Dear England get its name, as it was the title of an open letter Southgate wrote to Three Lions fans in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Having proved a hit on the stage since its premiere at the Royal National Theatre, this drama that examines the state of the nation through the eyes of the beautiful game now comes to the screen.
Read on as FourFourTwo shows you how to watch Dear England from anywhere in the world.
Watch Dear England in the UK
Dear England is available exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode one premieres on Sunday, May 24.
Watch Dear England for free on BBC iPlayer
Dear England will be broadcast on BBC One and can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. You will need a TV Licence and a BBC login.
Watch Dear England from anywhere in the world
Currently abroad? That won't stop you from watching Dear England. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
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Dear England: Need to Know
Dear England official trailer
Dear England: Episode Information
- Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, May 24 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)
- Episode 2: Sunday, May 24 (BBC iPlayer) / Monday, May 25 (BBC One)
- Episode 3: Sunday, May 31 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)
- Episode 4: Sunday, May 31 (BBC iPlayer) / Monday, June 1 (BBC One)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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James Roberts is a freelance sports journalist working for FourFourTwo and other titles. He started his career at the Oxford Mail, where he covered Oxford United home and away, before becoming a sports sub-editor for various national newspapers.
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