How to watch Dear England — stream new drama charting Gareth Southgate's revival of the Three Lions

Everything you need to know about how to watch Dear England

Dear England follows Gareth Southgate's quest to end the Three Lions' years of hurt, as the hit play makes its screen debut.

When Southgate took over as caretaker manager in October 2016, the England team were at one of the lowest points in their history. A humiliating European Championship exit to Iceland was followed by manager Sam Allardyce stepping down in disgrace after just one game in charge, with no signs of the team ending the then-50 years of hurt any time soon.

While he ultimately didn't deliver a trophy, Southgate achieved so much during his eight years in charge. A World Cup semi-final in 2018 that saw the nation fall back in love with England, back-to-back European Championship finals, and various off-pitch successes, including repairing the team's relationship with the media and making a stand on issues that went far beyond football.

That final point helped Dear England get its name, as it was the title of an open letter Southgate wrote to Three Lions fans in 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic. Having proved a hit on the stage since its premiere at the Royal National Theatre, this drama that examines the state of the nation through the eyes of the beautiful game now comes to the screen.

Read on as FourFourTwo shows you how to watch Dear England from anywhere in the world.

Watch Dear England in the UK

Dear England is available exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Episode one premieres on Sunday, May 24.

Watch Dear England for free on BBC iPlayer Dear England will be broadcast on BBC One and can be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer. You will need a TV Licence and a BBC login.

Watch Dear England from anywhere in the world

Currently abroad? That won't stop you from watching Dear England. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Dear England: Need to Know

Dear England official trailer

Dear England ⚽🥅 | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Dear England: Episode Information

Episode 1: Premieres Sunday, May 24 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)

Premieres Sunday, May 24 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer) Episode 2: Sunday, May 24 (BBC iPlayer) / Monday, May 25 (BBC One)

Sunday, May 24 (BBC iPlayer) / Monday, May 25 (BBC One) Episode 3: Sunday, May 31 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer)

Sunday, May 31 (BBC One/BBC iPlayer) Episode 4: Sunday, May 31 (BBC iPlayer) / Monday, June 1 (BBC One)