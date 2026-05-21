West Ham United legend Michail Antonio exclusive: ‘I’ve been talking to a few clubs since leaving Qatar, but I’m thinking that I could possibly retire – I'm weighing things up, I’m going to make a decision by the middle or end of June'

A year has passed since Michail Antonio returned to the field following a terrifying car accident – but he now has a big decision to make.

Antonio suffered a badly broken leg after his Ferrari crashed into a tree in December 2024, in an accident that he admits could have killed him.

After 10 happy years at West Ham, he never played for the Hammers again but returned to action last June for Jamaica at the Gold Cup.

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West Ham legend to make decision

Michail Antonio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Antonio was out of contract last summer and came close to signing for Brentford and Leicester, only for ill-timed muscle injuries to kibosh those deals, before he moved to Qatar in March to join Al Sailiya on a deal until the end of the season, making a handful of appearances.

That deal has now expired and, ahead of the upcoming launch of his memoir Humans Not Robots, the 36-year-old told FFT that he’s weighing up whether to continue playing.

Michail Antonio (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve been talking to a few clubs,” he says. “We’re going to see what they offer but in the back of my mind, I’m thinking I could possibly retire.

“I’m not too sure yet, we’re just going to weigh up everything that comes our way and make a decision probably by the middle of June, or the end of June.”

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Antonio has already started preparing for life after retirement, having built up a business portfolio to complement his media work, and says he will think carefully in the weeks to come about what to do.

“It’s just about what the offers are,” he says of his discussions with clubs. “Me and my agent have partnered up with a few companies and we’re just weighing it up, what’s the best move for me.

“I’ve got my pundit and presenting side of things as well that I can do, but ex-pros have also told me that if you’re fit and you’re well, try to play as much as possible, because you’re a long time retired.

“So that’s another thing that’s playing on my mind. There are a few things where I’ve just got to make a decision.”

There will be more from Antonio in FourFourTwo soon, with the forward’s memoir Humans Not Robots released on June 4, published by HarperCollins.