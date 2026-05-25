The Ultimate Quiz of 2025/26: Can you get 40/40 answers correct?

Football quiz, anyone?

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Another season done: we had heroics and heartbreaks, huge goals, huge goodbyes, surprises and much more of the same, in what was one of the most competitive seasons in modern memory – and not just in the Premier League, but across the board.

But how much do you remember of the season that was, now that it's been wrapped up? 40 questions coming up, with absolutely no time limit. Tell us how you got on in the comments.

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Clearly, you’ve been paying microscopic attention to one of the most narrative-heavy seasons in recent memory. Navigating the immediate fallout of the latest campaign is an excellent test of your short-term recall, but true footballing authority requires you to connect those fresh headlines to the historical blueprints that built the modern game: and luckily, we have more quizzes cohttps://www.fourfourtwo.com/features/quiz-can-you-name-pep-guardiolas-50-most-used-playersurtesy of Kwizly.

With the dust still settling on the latest title race, we’re throwing you straight into the histories of the league's defining empires. We want you to celebrate North London royalty by naming every Arsenal player to have won the Premier League, a challenge that spans from the early pioneering squads of the late 90s right through to the legendary Invincibles era. Once you've mastered the Gunners, switch your focus to the opposite side of the modern tactical divide: can you name Pep Guardiola's 60 most-used players?