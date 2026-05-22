Is Alisson injured this weekend? Injury latest on Liverpool goalkeeper

Liverpool have been without Alisson due to a hamstring injury

Liverpool still have work to do this season to make absolutely sure they qualify for next season's Champions League.

Bournemouth are unlikely to catch the Reds due to the latter's superior goal difference, but it is not so radically better that it is entirely unthinkable Andoni Iraola's side might eke past them.

A mere point at home to Brentford on Sunday afternoon would assure Liverpool of a top five finish, though - and they could yet finish fourth with a victory if Aston Villa lose at Manchester City. The question is: who will be in goal for Liverpool against Brentford?

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Alisson returns to training with Liverpool ahead of final-day clash with Brentford

Alisson is back in training (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alisson has not appeared for Liverpool since their Champions League victory over Galatasaray in mid-March thanks to a hamstring injury, with Giorgi Mamardashvili deputising in his absence.

The Brazilian has been closing in on a return over the past few weeks, however, with Arne Slot saying more than once in early May that Alisson was 'very close' to returning to training.

Alisson has had two injury spells this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was perhaps slightly premature, but the latest from the Reds gaffer is that Alisson is indeed now training with the rest of his teammates.

Slot said on Friday morning: "Ali will train with us today, so that’s positive."

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Alexander Isak is also back in training ahead of Sunday's season closer after missing last week's 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa.

Both players will need to strike a balance between showing their preparedness and fitness ahead of this summer's World Cup, and not taking unnecessary risks.

Alisson is heading to the World Cup with Brazil this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alisson has been named in Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil squad despite missing the past two months injured and is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper.

Isak is meanwhile part of Graham Potter's Sweden squad alongside Arsenal frontman Viktor Gyokeres.