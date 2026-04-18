Every FIFA country code at World Cup 2026

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All 211 FIFA members have a designated country code: these are the 48 that will appear at World Cup 2026

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 05: U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw with at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will take place between June 11 and July 19 featuring 48 teams with matches being played in the United States, Mexico and Canada, the first time the international sporting event will be hosted by three nations. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
The three co-hosts are USA, MEX and CAN (Image credit: Getty Images)

FIFA has a useful shorthand to speed up its organisation of every recognised football federation in the world.

World Cup 2026 will feature 48 of them but there are 211 FIFA member nations in all and each one of those – and several non-members too – has a three-letter country code to serve as an abbreviated form of its name across the football industry.

Every FIFA country code at World Cup 2026

FIFA country codes are used in all official materials for every FIFA competition and those of its six continental confederations around the world. They're also deployed for the purposes of standardised identification of federations in the media.

Some FIFA country codes are easy to guess but many are a little trickier. Some stem from the local language, others anglicised, others still rooted in French.

England are ENG and Scotland are SCO, so there are issues with the home nations or indeed the host countries. United States (USA), Canada (CAN) and Mexico (MEX) all speak for themselves.

Some of the remaining 43 teams have some FIFA country code idiosyncrasies worth looking out for in the top corner of your television screen this summer.