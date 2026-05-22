Pep Guardiola's new role confirmed, as Manchester City announce manager is stepping down

Pep Guardiola has confirmed his Manchester City exit.

The Catalan has been manager of the club since 2016 and won 20 trophies in that time, including six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and Manchester City's first Champions League trophy.

Now in a statement on City's official site, it has been confirmed that he will leave the club this summer and take up a role as a City Football Group global ambassador.

Official: Pep Guardiola is leaving Manchester City

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After dropping points away to Bournemouth this week and conceding the title to Arsenal, Guardiola refused to speak about his future, insisting that he still needed to discuss it with City's hierarchy and affirming that he had one year left on his contract.

But now, City have confirmed his new role and stated that it will “see him giving technical advice to the clubs in the group, working on specific projects and collaborations.”

Pep Guardiola holds a mid-match team talk with his players (Image credit: Getty Images)

“What a time we have had together”, Guardiola said in his statement.

“Don’t ask me the reasons I’m leaving. There is no reason, but deep inside, I know it’s my time. Nothing is eternal, if it was, I would be here. Eternal will be the feeling, the people, the memories, the love I have for my Manchester City.

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“This is a city built from work. From graft. You see it in the colour of the bricks. From people who clocked in early, stayed late. The factories. The Pankhursts. The unions. The music. Simply the Industrial Revolution and how this changed the world. And I think I grew to understand that, and my teams did too.”

Guardiola went on to reference the trip to Bournemouth midweek and the Champions League final win in Istanbul, along with the Manchester Arena attack, losing his mother during COVID-19 and the reunion of Oasis last summer.

The 55-year-old leaves English football as the second-most successful boss in Premier League history after Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of titles won, having broken countless records over the years.

Guardiola has won everything in English football (Image credit: Getty Images)

City were the first English team to rack up 100 points in the Premier League in 2018 when they won the title, the second team to win a Treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League, and the first team in English footballing history to win four titles on the trot.

Heading into his final match as manager of Manchester City, Guardiola has coached 592 games and won 416, with a staggering win rate of 70.3 per cent.

City face Aston Villa at the Etihad, as Premier League action concludes this weekend.