Pirates announce Wayde Jooste signing

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the capture of former Highlands Park man Wayde Jooste on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old has been playing the now defunct Highlands Park for the last two seasons having started his career with Bloemfontein Celtic before moving to Golden Arrows and then Lions of the North and now signs as a free agent following their sale.

“I am happy to have joined Orlando Pirates. This is an opportunity I look to grab with both hands," Jooste told the Pirates website.

"I know everybody says this is a dream come true but before I started playing professionally my father and I supported Orlando Pirates. Whenever we played against Pirates it felt special because I felt I was getting closer to my childhood dream".

The winger come right back has recorded a total of 86 appearances in the league (98 in all competitions) so far in his career.

"Today I find myself playing for the club that I not only support but a club that even my home boy Daine Kate also played for", he concluded.