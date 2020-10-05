PSL release MTN8 fixtures

The Premier Soccer League revealed the fixtures for the upcoming first round of the MTN8 on Monday afternoon.

The league announced the fixtures on Monday as they look ahead to the 17 October start date.

There will be two games on the Saturday the 17th of October with defending champions SuperSport United, who finished in fifth last season, kicking things off against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after the side from Limpopo acquired the top-flight status of the now defunct Bidvest Wits, who finished last season in fourth place.

In one of the other game of the day Joseph Zinnbauer’s Orlando Pirates will take on Cape Town City. Pirates finished last season in third after a revival under their German coach while the Citizens finished the season with a bang eventually finishing sixth after also starting the campaign poorly.

CONFIRMED:The #MTN8 Quarterfinal Fixtures:In line with COVID-19 regulations, all four matches will be played behind closed doors. pic.twitter.com/MZSnzv9ZnROctober 5, 2020

Kaier Chiefs, who suffered heartbreak on the final day of the season to finish second, will kick off the action on Sunday the 18th of October with a clash against Eric Tinkler’s Maritzburg United.

Mamelodi Sundowns will begin life without PItso Mosimane as they round off the action on Sunday with a clash against Bloemfontein Celtic.