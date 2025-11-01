FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 25: Assists, gaming sponsors and super Spaniards

Welcome to another football quiz.

You've had a long week, so we're here to provide some relief in the form of FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword: whether you're debating whether to get out of bed or you're already en route to an away ground, this should do the trick.

It's just like a regular crossword puzzle except – yep, you've guessed it – every clue in this crossword is football-themed. So dust off your virtual pen and get cracking with our weekly teasers!

The quiz section of FourFourTwo operates with a bottomless well of trivia, and it's time to test that knowledge once more, brought to you courtesy of Kwizly. This collection features the most exclusive clubs in football, whether that's an elite group of players or the tiny inner circle of English national management.

We start with the men who held the top job. See if you can name all 22 men to manage England. This task requires you to remember everyone from the brief caretaker stints to the decade-long reigns. Following that, prove your domestic mastery by naming every English champion, FA Cup winner and League Cup winner. It's a three-trophy challenge that separates the true domestic scholars.

For those who think the top of the pyramid is too easy, prepare for the deep dive: can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football? This quiz travels down the leagues, demanding a level of detailed knowledge few possess. You'll be crossing off names you didn't even know existed just an hour ago.

The focus shifts now to the absolute elite of the European game. Try your hand at naming every player to win both the Champions League and Europa League, followed by a challenge to name every Ballon d'Or top three since 1992. Are you up for the challenge? Be sure to join the FourFourTwo newsletter for the latest and greatest quizzes sent straight to your device.

