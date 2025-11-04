Quiz! Can you name every player to have played for both Liverpool and Real Madrid?
It's not just Trent who's played for both European giants
Football quiz time – in preparation for Liverpool vs Real Madrid tonight
Reds fans were livid with one particular star leaving for Spain over the summer, but unlike local rivalries, there had been 10 players before Trent Alexander-Arnold to have played both sides of the divide – if you can call it that.
Can you name all 11 players in just four minutes in this quiz? We're included the years that each player played for Liverpool and Real Madrid and sorted the list by their Merseyside tenure…
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
