Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

By
published

England have produced some fine footballing exports in the past 35 years

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring to give the side a 3-1 lead during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD6 match between Atalanta BC and Real Madrid C.F. at Stadio di Bergamo on December 10, 2024 in Bergamo, Italy.
This lad appears twice on the list (Image credit: Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images)

How's your knowledge when it comes to English players who have ventured overseas?

Many players, including some from Thomas Tuchel's squad currently, play their trade in countries such as Germany and Spain. But what about those in the past who have played for a European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

That's today's task in our latest specially crafted FourFourTwo quiz, in which we are sure to set your brains off on a tangent with this one.

TRY NEXT

UEFA Champions League.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

QUIZ! Can you guess 50 correct answers in FFT's Big Champions League Quiz?

It's a difficult one, this. Real Madrid, Milan, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus, Benfica, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Feyenoord, Hamburg and PSV have all won the competition in its history – and employed English players since 1992. Barcelona, Steaua Bucharest and Red Star Belgrade have all won it, too, but failed to sign an Englishman in that time.

So that's 40 players – and we're giving you a timeframe of just 10 minutes.

Struggling for one elusive player? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

More football quizzes

Quiz! Can you name every club to reach a Champions League or European Cup final?

Quiz! Can you guess how far these 75 clubs have gone in the Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every player who has won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and Champions League?

Quiz! Can you name every Champions League finalist to have played in the Premier League since 2000?

Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew is a Freelance Journalist and has racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.

More about quiz
Manchester United are the reigning FA Cup holders

Quiz! Can you name every player who has started and won two or more FA Cup finals in the last 20 years?
Friday Football Quiz, episode 49

Friday Football Quiz, episode 49: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Jack Grealish of Aston Villa (L) lifts the trophy with Dean Smith of Aston Villa following victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play-off Final match between Aston Villa and Derby County at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

'Jack Grealish's output is nowhere near the required level for Aston Villa - I’m absolutely sure that Unai Emery won’t be going anywhere near him' Damning verdict given for Grealish leaving Manchester City for a glorious Midlands return
See more latest