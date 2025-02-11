Quiz! Can you name every English player to have played for an overseas European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

This lad appears twice on the list

How's your knowledge when it comes to English players who have ventured overseas?

Many players, including some from Thomas Tuchel's squad currently, play their trade in countries such as Germany and Spain. But what about those in the past who have played for a European Cup/Champions League-winning club since 1992?

That's today's task in our latest specially crafted FourFourTwo quiz, in which we are sure to set your brains off on a tangent with this one.

It's a difficult one, this. Real Madrid, Milan, Bayern Munich, Ajax, Inter Milan, Juventus, Benfica, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Marseille, Feyenoord, Hamburg and PSV have all won the competition in its history – and employed English players since 1992. Barcelona, Steaua Bucharest and Red Star Belgrade have all won it, too, but failed to sign an Englishman in that time.

So that's 40 players – and we're giving you a timeframe of just 10 minutes.

Struggling for one elusive player? No fear! If you sign in to Kwizly, they’ll give you a helping hand by removing one of the incorrect options.

How many correct answers can you get? Don’t forget to tweet your scores to @FourFourTwo and share this quiz with your mates.

Can't see this quiz? Play it here

