FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 14/11/25: Fulham's finest hour

Welcome to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game, where we put your knowledge of football's most memorable moments – especially the unexpected ones – the test. We're not matchmaking, we're year-matching, challenging you to pinpoint a single four-digit number that unlocks a slice of European history.

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

Today's cryptic clue is a monumental moment in recent English football history: In what year did Fulham reach the Europa League final?

Cast your mind back to the unlikely final of a major European tournament, a campaign that saw the Cottagers take down some of the continent's biggest clubs. Your mission is to find the four-digit year (YYYY) when the west London club made that famous run.

As always, the rules of FourFourTwo's Dating Game are simple and designed to keep you hooked: Enter your four-digit year, and you have a maximum of six attempts to guess the exact year.

Our system will instantly guide you: any digit that is correct and in the right place will flash green, or orange if in the wrong position. Use the feedback from each guess to home in on the exact 1 in 10,000 possibilities. Do you remember the year the Whites proved anything is possible in European football?

The Cottagers came agonisingly close to this bad boy (Image credit: Alamy)

