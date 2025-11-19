FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 19/11/25: Double trouble

Welcome to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game! Today, we’re asking you to travel back to a time before domestic doubles were so common, to the very first instance of a club completing a historic feat in English football.

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

Today’s question is a true test of English football's domestic history: In what year was an FA Cup and League Cup Double completed for the first time ever?

While winning two cups in one season is a huge achievement today, there was a first. We're looking for the four-digit year (YYYY) when a single English club first managed to lift both the Football Association Challenge Cup (FA Cup, to you and us) and the League Cup (Carabao Cup, these days) in the same season. You need the year this domestic dominance was achieved, setting the benchmark for all future double winners.

You have six attempts to enter the correct four-digit year: any digit that is correct and in the right sequential position will be illuminated in green, with those in the wrong positions orange.

Got it? Good!

We're looking for anyone that won two cups in a season (Newcastle, above, didn't) (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Once you've tried your hand at FourFourTwo's Dating Game, remember that FourFourTwo is the ultimate authority on football quizzes and trivia.

We keep the challenges coming with brand new quizzes every day, including the must-play Friday Football Quiz and the puzzling Weekend Crossword. To make sure you’re always the first to get your hands on our daily trivia, sign up for our newsletter right now!

