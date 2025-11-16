FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 16/11/25: Chelsea's birthday

Welcome to FourFourTwo’s Dating Game, the place where we rewind the clock to test your chronological mastery of the football world: today’s challenge focuses on the bedrock of the English game and the formation of a giant club that went on to dominate domestically and in Europe.

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

Today, we're asking about the origins of one of the Premier League's most successful and recognisable global brands: In what year was Chelsea Football Club formed?

This is a true test of club foundation knowledge. We’re looking for the four-digit year (YYYY) that the London club was officially established, long before the trophies and the transfer records. You need to pinpoint the year that this famous institution began its journey to becoming the global powerhouse we know today.

This is a straight-up test of historical recall. You have six attempts to enter the correct year: The system will immediately provide feedback by showing which digits are green (correct and in position) and which are orange (correct and in the wrong) position.

Can you navigate the deep archives of English football history to nail this date? The game is simple, but the answer is precise.

How well do you know the Blues? (Image credit: Getty Images)

