FourFourTwo's Dating Game: Guess the year in six tries

Welcome to FourFourTwo's Dating Game: here's your question for today…

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

FourFourTwo's Dating Game takes a page out of the Wordle playbook: all you have to do is enter your four-digit number guess, and the system will instantly give you feedback by lighting up the digits.

Correct numbers in the correct position will shine bright in green, letting you know you’re one step closer to victory: those that are in the wrong position will light up orange, while the rest will stay greyed out. You have a maximum of six attempts to try and guess the exact date that we're looking for.



The pressure is on, and the clock is ticking on your daily challenge. Think you’re up to the challenge of getting today’s date in the fewest attempts possible?

Loving FourFourTwo's Dating Game? We'll see you back tomorrow for the next edition – but don't leave us just yet, as we've got tons more quizzes to come, courtesy of Kwizly.

If you're in a hurry, why not try the Quickfire Quiz? 10 questions coming at you in just a minute and a half, if you're up to the challenge – or if you prefer not to work against the clock, our Friday Football Quiz staple is a fan favourite.

If you're a fan of cryptic puzzles, then try FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword, as we give you a grid and clues to fill it that will test your ball knowledge. And if you're looking for the next level, try The Pre-Match Poser: it's one question, but it'll take you all week to come up with the answer.

FourFourTwo is the home of the football quiz – remember to sign up for our newsletter, too, so that you never, ever miss one ever again!