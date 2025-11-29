FourFourTwo's Dating Game: Guess the year in six tries
It's FourFourTwo's Dating Game, as we ask you to guess the year every day
Welcome to FourFourTwo's Dating Game: here's your question for today…
How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game
FourFourTwo's Dating Game takes a page out of the Wordle playbook: all you have to do is enter your four-digit number guess, and the system will instantly give you feedback by lighting up the digits.
Correct numbers in the correct position will shine bright in green, letting you know you’re one step closer to victory: those that are in the wrong position will light up orange, while the rest will stay greyed out. You have a maximum of six attempts to try and guess the exact date that we're looking for.
The pressure is on, and the clock is ticking on your daily challenge. Think you’re up to the challenge of getting today’s date in the fewest attempts possible?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
