FourFourTwo's Dating Game, 12/11/25: Blighty's Ballon d'Or

Welcome back to FourFourTwo's Dating Game, the daily challenge that tests the depth of your football history knowledge! Forget swiping right; the only perfect match we're looking for is a date that defines a major milestone in English football lore.

How to play FourFourTwo’s Dating Game

FourFourTwo's Dating Game today revolves around one of the game's most prestigious individual honours: the Ballon d'Or. The big question, the one that still makes Three Lions fans sigh: When did an Englishman last win the Ballon d'Or?

Just like our previous challenge, the answer you're seeking is a number in the YYYY format, meaning today's target is a date that lives in footballing infamy. As a reminder, the mechanics are simple and addictively familiar, much like a certain popular word puzzle game

Select your four-digit year guess, hit 'Enter' and watch the board light up. Any digit that is correct and in the right position will be highlighted in green, those in the wrong position will turn orange. You have six attempts to crack the code and prove your status as a true football history expert.

With so much time having passed since that last English victory, this puzzle is designed to truly separate the aficionados from the average fans. Think you have the memory to nail this date?

Tell us the last Englishman with his hands on this (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you've tried your luck with the Dating Game, remember that you’re at the ultimate home for football quizzes and trivia. FourFourTwo has an almost infinite well of brain-benders courtesy of Kwizly, covering every league, player, and moment in the beautiful game. Why stop at one puzzle when a vast collection of knowledge is waiting?

We ensure your football fix is a daily reality, with brand new challenges dropping every single day. Make sure you also check out our weekly Friday Football Quiz and the relaxing Weekend Crossword. The best way to guarantee you never miss a challenge, a hint, or a chance to sharpen your trivia skills is to sign up for our newsletter today. Get all that essential quiz goodness delivered straight to your inbox!